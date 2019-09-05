‘Men In Black: International’ Video: Chris Hemsworth Raves Over The ‘Wildly Talented’ Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson was the perfect Agent M for ‘Men In Black: International.’ In our EXCLUSIVE video, Chris Hemsworth can’t say enough good things about Tessa.

Tessa Thompson got to show off her amazing comedy chops in Men In Black: International and really impressed everyone working on the film. “I didn’t know what to expect from Tessa,” Men In Black: International director F. Gary Gray says in our EXCLUSIVE video. “I just knew she was extremely talented. The day of the table read, she opened that first page and blew us away. And I knew. This was my Agent M.” Chris Hemsworth, who plays her partner Agent H, adds, “She’s wildly talented and has a great sense of humor and a great sense of timing.”

Tessa and Chris have great chemistry in the film. This is no surprise since they’ve been co-stars before in Thor: Ragnarok. Their characters in Men In Black: International go on one wild adventure after another as they fight to save the world. Agent H and Agent M face their biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men In Black organization. They also look super sleek and sophisticated in their iconic Men In Black suits as well.

Men In Black: International is currently available digitally and will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on Sept. 3. The 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and Blu-ray feature exclusive deleted scenes. All formats come packed with bonus feature content, including a gag reel, several behind-the-scenes featurettes, and much more!

The movie hit theaters back in June 2019. Men In Black: International also stars Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, international dance phenoms Les Twins, and Rebecca Ferguson.