Louis Tomlinson Delivers A New Indie-Pop Sound On ‘Kill My Mind’ & Fans Are Loving It

Louis Tomlinson is killing it with his new single! The ex-1D member dropped ‘Kill My Mind,’ and Louis’s new song has Directioners, well – they’re losing their minds!

Don’t mind Louis Tomlinson; he just has a killer new song out! The former One Direction released his highly anticipated new single, “Kill my Mind,” on Sept. 5, and that’s not all! Louis, 27, took his sound in a different direction this time out. Instead of the “Top 40 radio” pop that has defined his career, Louis’s new song has more in common with The Killers and The Verve than his boy-band past. While it isn’t like this song is some kind of post-hardcore punk song or a black metal anthem, “Kill my Mind” has a bit of an edge that’s rather surprising — and refreshing. Louis’s fans certainly think so, too.

“WHAT THEFCK MY WIG FLEW TO A WHOLE NEW UNIVERSE! YOU DID THAT!IT’S MY FAVOURITE SO FAR I THINK!! WOW,” tweeted one fan, echoing the joy of Louis’s fans.“Thank you that lives in times ..And I Can hear him music…Damn this is so so good” “IT SOUNDS SO GOOD KING YOUR VOICE IS AMAZING LOVE YOU AND PROUD OF YOU” “LOVING IT!! IT IS SUCH A TUNE!” “LOVE IT SO MUCH YOU DID IT AGAIN BECAUSE ITS A BANGER.”

“So happy to finally announce my new single #KillMyMind will be out a week today!” Louis shared to social media on Aug. 29. “Soooooo excited for you all to hear what I’ve been working on!” He wasn’t lying, as it seemed no one was more excited for new Louis Tomlinson music than Louis himself. He filled his social media with little teasers for the new track, including a Spotify playlist of songs that influenced “Kill My Mind.” The list includes songs by The Killers, James, Arctic Monkeys, Oasis and The Smiths, hinting that the Louis was about to make good on his promise to change up his sound.

“Everything I’ve ever known, in my career, is straight down the middle pop,” Louis tweeted on April 22. “My expectations and aspirations are all shaped around my experiences. As much as I try and stay realistic, I couldn’t help but crave a ‘hit’ single. It’s because of this that I’ve spent so long on this album, trying to fit into Top 40 radio when, in fact, maybe I should start with what I love and work from there, instead of trying to write to a more specific [formula?] Over the last few weeks, I’ve put a lot of things into perspective and, in fact, what I should be doing is forgetting about perceptions and, to a certain degree, worry less about being defined on commercial success.”

“I’m not here to compete with the likes of Drake and Ariana Grande,” he added. “I’m here to make music I love and make my fans proud to say they’re a fan. Turning a page today.”

“Kill my Mind” marks Louis’ fifth solo release. It’s also his first since “Two Of Us,” the emotional tribute to his late mother, Johannah Deaken, that he released in March. Louis’ mother passed away from leukemia in 2016. Sadly, less than a week after releasing “Two Of Us,” Louis’s sister, Félicité Tomlinson, 18, died from an unexpected heart attack.