Diddy’s Italian vacation pal and possible romance interest Lori Harvey is looking so fine in a white bikini. She showed off the sexy pic and fans are going wild.

Summer is coming to a close but it’s still bikini time for 49-year-old Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ possible love interest, 22-year-old Lori Harvey. She rocked a white bikini top in a Sept. 5 Instagram photo and even fellow celebrities are going wild for it. The stunner posed outdoors in front of a fountain and the top was so tiny that with her hands lifted behind her head, she exposed plenty of underboob. She added a tight yellow print cover-up skirt to her look and fans think she’s on fire

Steve Harvey‘s stepdaughter’s post got plenty of attention, even from fellow celebs. Jordyn Woods left “🔥🔥🔥” in the comments while model Ashley Graham exclaimed “My God!!!🔥🔥🔥.” ChloexHalle loved it as well, leaving “😍😍” emojis. More fans brought up the line where Meek Mill dropped her name in his song “Going Bad,” writing “I got Lori Harvey on my wish list.”

Lori and Diddy’s dating rumors started when they were spotted out to dinner together on July 24, even though she previously dated his son Justin Combs, 25, and has been a longtime friend of the family. Then things took a twist when Lori and Diddy were spotted dining in Nerano, Italy in early August with Steve, 62, and Lori’s mom, fashion blogger Marjorie Elaine Harvey, 54, who Steve married in 2007.

As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY at the time, “It seemed way too convenient that Lori and Diddy just happened to be in Italy at the same time so now that the pictures are out there it’s all making sense. Diddy didn’t tell anyone he was planning to meet up with Lori in Europe, but they’ve been spending a lot of time together, so there is no way it was a coincidence. But as far as everyone knew Diddy was just going on a family vacation [and] he fooled everyone.”