Lizzo opens up about self-love and learning how to feel ‘Good As Hell’ while rocking a sexy Savage x Fenty corset in a new interview.

Lizzo, 31, has taken the world by storm, and now she’s opening up about her journey of self-love and acceptance. In an interview with Elle for their October Women In Music issue, the rapper and flutist admitted that although she puts self-love on the forefront now, that hasn’t always been the case for her. “I take self-love very seriously. And I take it seriously because when I was younger, I wanted to change everything about myself,” she revealed.

“I didn’t love who I was. And the reason I didn’t love who I was is because I was told I wasn’t lovable by the media, by [people at] school, by not seeing myself in beauty ads, by not seeing myself in television…by lack of representation,” the “Truth Hurts” songstress continued. “My self-hatred got so bad that I was fantasizing about being other people.”

However, Lizzo had a light bulb moment during those dark days, telling the magazine, “But you can’t live your life trying to be somebody else. What’s the point?”

Also, to say Lizzo looks absolutely incredible in the magazine spread is the understatement of the year! The Detroit native posed in a sexy, black Savage x Fenty corset, green Gautier Paris statement jacket, and diamond De Beers necklace on the cover.

Lizzo put on an incredible, energetic performance during the MTV VMAs this year. She performed two of her biggest hits, “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell,” in front of screaming fans. The stage was equipped with a massive inflatable butt and an army of dancers as Lizzo wowed the crowd with her undeniable talent. Before her performance, she hit the red carpet in a jaw-dropping red sequined gown and red feather boa.