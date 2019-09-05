Cardi B Shares Adorable Video Of Kulture, 1, Dancing To One Of Her & Offfset’s Songs: ‘Clout’

Cardi B and Offset passed on their fancy footwork genes to their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus! The adorable tot stands up and jams out to her parents’ collab, ‘Clout,’ in a new video.

Cardi B and Offset’s track, “Clout,” is toddler-approved. Their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 1, adorably showed off her moves in a new video that Cardi, 26, tweeted on Sept. 5! Sitting on the floor, Kulture bobbed to the ode about influence and fame before struggling to get up in her fuzzy pink slippers. Alas, the tot stood up, and continued to dance away to the track! Cardi’s take-away from the video? “I think she said ‘whole lotta people needs hear this’ or is it just me ?🤨,” Cardi captioned the clip. It’s not just you, Cardi — Kulture said it with her dance moves!

Cardi happens to own the same pair of pink slippers that Kulture wore in the video below. The mother-daughter duo showed off their matching UGG footwear in an Instagram photo on Aug. 28, and Cardi left a sweet message in the post: “Me and mine💗.” From her ability to walk to her taste in fashion, Kulture is growing up so fast — she even celebrated her first birthday with a bash that reportedly cost $400,000 to put together in New York City, according to TMZ!

Fans also just witnessed Cardi’s dance moves in the new trailer for Hustlers, which dropped on Sept. 3! The mother of one plays a stripper in the stacked A-list movie alongside the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Lili Reinhart, but Cardi was actually a stripper herself before going on to become a Grammy-winning artist. That’s just adding to the many times Cardi has shook her tail feather on stage, such as when she twerked it out in a rainbow jumpsuit (and even climbed the rafters!) at the Made in America music festival on Aug. 31.

I think she said “whole lotta people needs hear this” or is it just me ?🤨 pic.twitter.com/di5PU8oJsc — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 5, 2019

Cardi will have a new song to blast in her home by Thursday night, Sept. 5! She’s dropping her new single featuring the vocals of Fat Joe and Anuel AA, “Yes,” and Cardi promised it’ll be “soo fireeeeeee.”