Kevin Hart In ‘Grueling’ Pain After Having 3 Fractures Repaired During Back Surgery After Car Crash

Laughter may be the best medicine, but the amount of ‘intense’ pain Kevin Hart is in after his car accident is not funny. He reportedly fractured his spine in three places and needs to be ‘heavily medicated’ while recovering.

Kevin Hart, 40, underwent major surgery on Sept. 1 after surviving his horrific car crash. The Jumanji star reportedly fractured his spine in three places during the accident, according to TMZ. The publication claims Kevin fractured his spine twice in the thoracic section and once in the lumbar. Thankfully, TMZ reports that the procedure was a success. This is good because lumbar fractures could result in walking difficulties or partial paralysis of the arms or legs. Though the surgery was a success, “Kevin is still going through hell.” He reportedly needs to be “heavily medicated” because the “grueling” pain is “just that intense.”

The comedian’s doctors, according to TMZ, expect him to make a full recovery, but it’ll be a while before he’s back to 100%. He’s looking at several weeks, if not months, of physical rehabilitation after the crash. The rehab will “certainly impact his jam-packed work schedule,” reports TMZ, as Kevin has at least five upcoming projects. Perhaps he can ask his friend, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 47, to step in for him the same way he did on the debut episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show?

Kevin was to be the first guest on Kelly Clarkson’s new talk show, but he canceled due to those three new cracks in his spine. Thankfully, The Rock was able to step in as a suitable substitute, even though it meant interrupting this honeymoon with his new wife, Lauren Hashian, 34. When my son @KevinHart4real goes down with an injury, his big daddy steps in,” The Rock tweeted when the clip of his appearance hit the Internet. “I did leave my honeymoon early (Lauren approved cos she LOVES Kelly), and now me and Kelly are new best friends. Tune in this Monday! [Sept. 9] We had the best time!”

The accident happened just before 1 AM Sunday (Sept. 1) on Mulholland Highway in California. Kevin and two other people – the car’s driver Jared Black and Rebecca Broxterman – were in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when it veered off the road and tumbled 10 feet down a ravine. The celling of the muscle car was caved in, trapping Jared and his fiancée. TMZ reports an eyewitness claims they saw a security guard pull Kevin from the driver’s side window of the car. His security team reportedly took Kevin home “to get medical attention” before eventually taking him to a hospital.