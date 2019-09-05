‘GUHHNY’ Preview: Flavor Flav’s Daughter Is Conflicted About Working With Her Dad

Da’Zyna is uncertain about whether or not to reach out to her dad, Flavor Flav, in the wake of their fight. Da’Zyna talks with Young Dirty Bastard about what’s going on in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘GUHHNY.’

Da’Zyna is currently working with her brother on his music and admits she’s a little “discouraged” because he wants their dad, Flavor Flav, to work on it. In our EXCLUSIVE preview of the Sept. 5 episode of the show, Da’Zyna reveals that Flavor Flav said he didn’t have time to help at the moment. The whole situation is pretty uncomfortable for Da’Zyna considering her current relationship with her father. “Me and my dad don’t really talk, you know, especially with what happened with the arrest and things like that,” she says. Da’Zyna was arrested in 2012 after a family fight.

“Do I really want to open up these wounds with my father? Do I really want to go there knowing that it could be dragged?” she asks herself. Young Dirty Bastard listens to everything Da’Zyna has to say and opens up about his father, Ol’ Dirty Bastard. He gives some advice to Da’Zyna. “Overpower whatever he’s got going,” he tells her. “‘Cause the future is better for y’all.” Da’Zyna’s got a lot to think about.

The cast of Growing Up Hip Hop: New York also includes rap star Ja Rule and children Jeff Bruce Atkins Jr. and Brittney Atkins; Murder Inc. mogul Irv Gotti and children, Angie Pearson and Jonathan “JJ” Wilson Lorenzo; Fat Joe with son Ryan Cartagena; famed rapper Charli Baltimore and daughter DJ Siaani; JoJo Simmons, son of legendary rap pioneer Rev. Run; rapper and actress Lil’ Mama and her brother Arnstar; rapper and producer Kid Capri with daughter Vina Love and renowned industry manager Madina Milana.

Growing Up Hip Hop: New York airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv. GUHHNY is the second Growing Up Hip Hop franchise.