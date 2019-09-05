Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Toned Abs In Open Blazer With Nothing But A Teeny Crop Top Underneath

Emily Ratajkowski just won the week when she stepped out in NYC on Sept. 5 wearing a strappy crop top under an open blazer, putting her rock hard abs on full display.

Only Emily Ratajkowski could pull off the sexy outfit that she wore in New York City on September 5. The 28-year-old model looked absolutely amazing when she wore a white strappy crop top, which looked more like a bathing suit top, underneath a wide-open navy trench coat. Emily’s tiny top was a triangle bikini that showed off major cleavage, while the straps crisscrossed around her insanely tiny waist and six-pack abs. She styled the top with low-rise, straight leg navy blue trousers to match her ankle-length coat. What was cool about her look, aside from the fact that her taut tummy was showing, was that she wrapped the laces from her heels sandals around the hems of the pants at the ankles, cinching them in. She accessorized with a pink leather purse and added a super long cat-eye liner and a burnt orange lip.

New York Fashion Week officially starts on September 6, so it seems like Emily is getting ready for the busy week ahead. If this is just a sneak peek of what’s to come then we’re super excited to see her NYFW outfits. Lately, we’ve been loving all of Emily’s looks, and just yesterday she stepped out to walk her dog wearing another sexy ensemble. She opted to wear a sleeveless skintight blue Inamorata Elm Dress from her own fashion brand, paired with white Adidas Everyn Sneakers, her fave blue Celine Classic Lizard Box Bag, and Oliver Peoples x The Row Parquet Sunglasses.

Aside from these two looks, Emily has made quite a name for herself this summer ever since she adopted her dog, Colombo. Her dog-walking outfits have been amazing and one of our favorites was her skintight yellow mini dress from her brand, Inamorata, in NYC on August 2. She styled the bodycon dress with a pair of gray Nike Air Vapormax ’97 Sneakers, skinny cat-eye Linda 965 C2 Sunglasses, a Hayward Mini 1712 Basket purse in Black Python, and a Jennifer Meyer Good Luck Charm Necklace.

We loved Emily’s sexy ensemble and her strappy top may just be that sexiest shirt she’s worn to date.