Ben Affleck Is A Doting Dad As He Picks Up Seraphina, 10 & Samuel, 7 From School

School’s back in session, meaning Ben Affleck is back on pick-up duty! The ‘Justice League’ star walked hand-in-hand with his kids Seraphina and Samuel after they attended classes on Sept. 4.

The new school term has just begun, meaning Ben Affleck, 47, has resumed his dad duty of picking up his kids after school! After his daughter Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel, 7, wrapped up a day of classes on Sept. 4, the trio sweetly held hands as they took a stroll on the sidewalk in Los Angeles. Seraphina and Samuel wore their uniforms, while Ben was appropriately dressed in a quintessentially “dad” outfit: a blue flannel and jeans.

Before Ben and Jennifer Garner’s kids hit the books again, the parents made sure to make the summer of 2019 a memorable one for their three kids (not pictured below is their other daughter Violet, 13). Jen hosted a “backyard campout” in June, followed by a Fourth of July parade that Ben took Seraphina and Samuel to! In the middle of the summer fun, Seraphina went off to summer camp, and so Ben spent quality time with Samuel by checking out the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction together at Disneyland on Aug. 13. Ben’s mini me also took swim lessons throughout the summer, and Ben and Jen even reunited to watch their son swim at one of his practices on Aug. 7!

While Ben’s kids have new classes to look forward to, the Argo actor has a new project on his plate! Even though he has been taking a break from the limelight — the Batman baton has been passed on to Robert Pattinson — there’s talk that Ben worked on a script with Matt Damon for Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel. Both A-listers are set to star in the film set in 14th century France, our sister website Variety reported!

After completing 30 days of rehab following a battle with alcohol addiction in Sept. 2018, Ben went on to devote his time to his children throughout the 2018-2019 school session. Now, a new school term means Ben has yet another year to make memories with his three kids!