Ariana Grande’s Brother Confirms Her Romance With Mikey Foster & Dishes On Their Recent ‘Double Date’

Frankie Grande spilled the details about his sister, Ariana Grande, and Social House’s Mikey Foster. Yes, they’re dating!

In the ultimate big brother move, Frankie Grande confirmed that his little sis, Ariana Grande, is dating Mikey Foster — before either of them could speak out about it! Frankie told reporters at the LA premiere of The Game Changers, including one from HollywoodLife, that he “loves” the Social House singer, who collaborated with Ariana on her hot new track “Boyfriend”. Even better? He revealed that he’s been on double dates with the couple and his guy, Hale Leon.

I love Mikey, I think he’s a really sweet guy. So talented, so kind and so caring. So, he’s a great guy. I’m excited to go spend quality time with them,” Frankie said, referring to Ariana and Mikey. “We had double date night the other night. It was a lot of fun.” So, what’s a typical date night like for one of the biggest pop stars in the world, her Broadway and TV star brother, and their cute dudes? “Game night!” Frankie said. “Board games, yeah board games — so fun.” So wholesome. The relationship rumors started after Ariana and Mikey dropped the sizzling music video for “Boyfriend” on August 2, which ended with them making out.

After seeing the duo suck face, Ariana’s fans were pretty convinced that something was going on between the collaborators in real life, too. The evidence stretches back to June, when Mikey shared a cute throwback pic of Ariana to Instagram on her 26th birthday (June 26). He captioned it, “Ur one of the most incredible people the universe has to offer. I hope this year offers u nothing but the joy u deserve. Love u. happy birthday 💙.” He posted another pic of himself and Ariana holding hands on the “Boyfriend” set to Instagram on August 2. That was enough to send fans in a frenzy.

“They’re seriously enjoying each other’s company, and have quietly been elevating their relationship. However, they are far from boyfriend/girlfriend…and are apparently just feeling things out,” The Blast reported the day after the music video dropped. Thanks for spilling the beans, Frankie!