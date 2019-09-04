Chanel Miller: 5 Things About ‘Emily Doe’ In Brock Turner’s Sexual Assault Case, Who Has Revealed Her Identity

‘Emily Doe’ is speaking out, but as her own self — Chanel Miller. The anonymous victim in the Brock Turner sexual assault case is ready to tell her side of the story 4 years after the horrific night that changed her life.

Three years after her powerful statement vent viral for its emotionally honest description of the horrific act in the Brock Turner sexual assault case, “Emily Doe” has finally come forward. Chanel Miller has been identified as the anonymous victim who was assaulted by Turner, a then-Stanford swimmer, behind a dumpster while she was unconscious in January 2015, The New York Times reported on September 4. Turner, who was 20 at the time of the assault (Miller was 23), was discovered on top of the victim behind a dumpster outside an on-campus fraternity party by two graduate students from Sweden. When Turner ran away, the students chased him down and detained him until police arrived. The students later served as witnesses in the case. — Here’s what we know about Chanel Miller.

1. Chanel Miller will tell her side of the story. — She is set to appear on CBS’s 60 minutes for her first televised interview on Sunday, September 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT. In the below preview, Miller reads from her victim impact statement, which she delivered in a California courtroom to her assailant, Turner in 2016. The statement reads: “You don’t know me, but you’ve been inside me. In newspapers, my name was ‘unconscious, intoxicated woman.’ Ten syllables, and nothing more than that. I had to force myself to relearn my real name, my identity. To relearn that this is not all that I am. That I am not just a drunk victim at a frat party found behind a dumpster, while you are the All-American swimmer at a top university, innocent until proven guilty with so much at stake. You cannot give me back the life I had.” The now famous statement has been labeled as a precursor to the #MeToo movement.

2. She has a memoir on the way. — Miller’s coming memoir titled, Know My Name, is scheduled for release on September 24. She started working on the book in early 2017, The Times stated. Know My Name will discuss Miller’s life and recovery since the trial. Viking Books is the publisher of Know My Name, which editor-in-chief Andrea Schulz calls “one of the most important books that I’ve ever published.” Schulz explained that she hopes it will “change the culture that we live in and the assumptions we make about what survivors should be expected to go through to get justice.”

She has been known to the world as “Emily Doe,” the sexual assault victim of Stanford swimmer Brock Turner. Now she’s revealing her name and face. Chanel Miller, here reading her victim impact statement, gives her first interview to "60 Minutes" https://t.co/U4GDOofVj6 pic.twitter.com/cpVMwCZ4Sk — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 4, 2019

(Video credit: ’60 Minutes’/Twitter)

3. Know My Name has deep meaning from its content to its cover. — The book was also in part, a way for Miller to recall what happened the night she was assaulted, The Times stated. — In order to piece together the story, Miller read pages upon pages of court documents and witness testimonies from the case. The cover art for the book is inspired by the Japanese art of kintsugi or “golden repair,” in which broken pottery pieces are mended using lacquer and powdered gold, The Times stated, explaining that it’s a process that makes a new object out of what was broken, placing emphasis on the cracked area(s). Schulz said that the association is meant to represent Miller’s recovery, as well as the trauma of a trial.

4. Brock Turner’s sentence caused complete outrage. — While Turner was found guilty of three felonies in March 2016, Judge Aaron Persky only sentenced him to six months. Three months after Turner began his sentence, he was released from jail. After extensive backlash from his lenient sentence, Judge Persky was recalled by voters in 2018. Turner’s sentence also included three years of probation and the requirement to register as a sex offender.

5. Not much else is known about Chanel Miller. — She does not appear to have any social media. It’s unclear where Miller currently resides or works. However, according to her author page on the publisher’s website, she received her BA in Literature from the University of California, Santa Barbara. More will be revealed during her 60 Minutes special.