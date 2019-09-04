Tyra Banks Makes Her Comeback As The New Face & Global Ambassador Of Nine West

Tyra Banks is officially back & better than ever as the supermodel was just announced as the new face of Nine West!

Tyra Banks, 45, is back on the modeling scene as she was officially named as the face and global ambassador of Nine West for a one-year partnership. Tyra is set to star in the fall campaign, Groundbreakers, which will launch in October, celebrating the power of women. In addition to the campaign, the brand will also roll-out pop-up shops, activations, and events. Tyra is so excited about her new gig as she gushed, “For years, Nine West has helped women from all walks of life look amazing from the ground up. It’s both inspiring and exciting to partner with a brand that is committed to empowering the modern woman and giving her the confidence to take on her nine-to-nine lifestyle in the fiercest fashion.”

Natasha Fishman, EVP Marketing of Authentic Brands Group, owner of Nine West, stated, “Since acquiring Nine West last July, ABG has been focused on restoring the brand to its former greatness and Tyra is the perfect partner to amplify Nine West’s modern message of celebrating women. Tyra is both aspirational and inspirational and her drive, style, and all-around fierceness are unmatched! We are thrilled to bring her voice and modern, feminine attitude to Nine West audiences around the world.”

Tyra spoke to our sister site, WWD, about her new role with Nine West, admitting that many brands have wanted to work with her but she has declined their offers because she doesn’t like “what they stand for.” However, when Nine West asked to work with her, Tyra admits, “They’re breaking the glass ceiling. I was excited so I said yes,” she told WWD.

We cannot wait to see Tyra back in action in the modeling scene and we’re so excited for her new campaign to launch on October 1.