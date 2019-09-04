Gigi Hadid & Tyler Cameron: Why She Knows She Can Lean On Him When ‘Times Are Tough’

Gigi Hadid has a great support system in rumored boyfriend, Tyler Cameron as she continues to mourn the loss of her grandmother. The former ‘Bachelorette’ star has been by her side and Gigi is seeing a side of him that she loves.

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron‘s budding romance continues to grow stronger. Tyler has been a constant in Gigi’s life, especially since the model has been going through a tough time dealing with the loss of her beloved grandmother, Ans van den Herik. The matriarch of her family (Yolanda Hadid‘s mother) passed away at the end of August after battling cancer. Herik was 78-years-old.

“Tyler has been incredibly supportive for Gigi as she continues to struggle with the loss of ‘Oma.’ Gigi is understandably devastated and is grieving this huge loss, but she’s found comfort being able to lean on Tyler,” a source close to the supermodel tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. “He has been so sweet and there for her in every way,” the insider explains, noting that “going through the devastating loss together has brought Gigi and Tyler closer.” The source adds, “Gigi has seen a whole other side of Tyler and knows she can lean on him when times are tough.”

While Gigi and Tyler’s romance is still in its premature stages, a second source goes on to explain how mature they’ve both been throughout their brief relationship. “Gigi and Tyler’s relationship is so fresh, so for them to have had to deal with something as overwhelming as a family loss so early on says a lot about their individual characters and what they bring to the relationship,” the source says. “Tyler has shown that he will show up for Gigi when it gets hard, and he is there for her beyond the glamorous parties and flashing lights. He truly cares about her as a person and there is something very strong and meaningful blossoming between them.”

Gigi and Tyler first raised eyebrows back in early July when they began following each other on social media. However, he was still vying for Hannah Brown‘s heart as a contestant on ABC’s The Bachelorette. The show was still airing at the time, but had wrapped filming months prior. Spoiler alert: Tyler didn’t end up with Hannah, despite the two going on a date after the end-of-July finale because she had dumped her fiance.

After Tyler and Hannah’s date, he was spotted with Gigi for the first time in New York City. Their first outing was followed by numerous sleepovers and other NYC outings, along with a romantic getaway to Lake George. While they have yet to officially confirm they are a couple, Gigi and Tyler’s relationship surely points in that direction.