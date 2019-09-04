Tyler Cameron Denies ‘Throwing Shade’ At Hannah Brown: She Doesn’t Deserve It

A fan informed Tyler Cameron that he supposedly liked a negative ‘comment’ about Hannah Brown. So, the stud proved that it was a ‘complete accident’ by penning a long appreciate post for his ‘Bachelorette’ co-star!

Opposite of shade, Tyler Cameron, 26, threw a ton of love in Hannah Brown’s direction in a series of tweets on Sept. 4. The former football player made it clear that he would never intentionally “like” a shady tweet about the woman he almost became engaged to on The Bachelorette (he was runner-up). “Someone DM’d me something that I liked a comment that said I was throwing shade at HB and I must say that is a complete accident. For 1 I am very selective for what I like. 2nd, that girl deserves no shade and nothing but success. She empowers women and deserves all the accolades,” Tyler tweeted, and he listed even more reasons why he’s on Team HB.

“She empowers women and created so much conversation on how women should be treated,” Tyler continued in a second tweet. “I am grateful for our time together and all that I learned from her. Made a joke about ‘clarity’ because that was such a hot topic from the show. Will always support HB and her family.” On that note, Tyler added in a third tweet, “Will never take away from her and her family. Amazing people. Have a great night.”

Anyways, Tyler has no reason to like petty comments about anyone. “Way to [sic] grateful for any shade in my life. All love on my end,” Tyler wrote in a fourth tweet to end his string of good tidings. The ABC star may be boo’ed up with model Gigi Hadid, 24, as of late — they flaunted PDA at a VMAs after-party on Aug. 26, and Tyler even met Gigi’s mom Yolanda — but he’s not letting the attention get to his head. Yes, even if Gigi’s little sister and fellow supermodel Bella Hadid, 22, is now following Tyler on Instagram!

While Tyler insisted he threw no shade, Hannah can’t say the same after filming a hilarious segment for Cosmopolitan’s Expensive Taste Test! “Do you remember that one time I then asked another person out on a date? On national television? After I got un-engaged? And then… just read the tabloids,” the blonde beauty said in the video, which was uploaded on Aug. 30. After Hannah called off her engagement with Jed Wyatt, she went on a date with Tyler…which was proceeded by the Wake Forest University alum’s back-to-back dates with Gigi. In Hannah’s case, the shade is forgiven — it was too funny, and too real.