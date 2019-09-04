T.I. & Tiny’s 3-year-old daughter Heiress is set to be a star just like her parents! Watch her singing along to Tiny’s newest song at a concert in Atlanta.

Move over T.I. and Tiny — Heiress Diana Harrris, 3, might be the youngest in the Harris family but she’s quickly becoming the star of the show! The toddler was seen singing along to her mom’s new single “I F—-n <3 U” in a video posted by Tiny’s makeup artist, Latasha Wright. The little girl knows every word to her mom’s song, and even has the perfect hand gestures to go along with what the song talks about. Latisha filmed the selfie-video of the duo singing together, who are on the side of the stage while Tiny performs, and both she and Tiny posted it on Wednesday, September 4. Latisha, who is also a close friend of Tiny’s, sweetly encourages Heiress in the video as she exclaims “good singing!”

Tiny, 44, couldn’t get enough of the moment, writing “She’s cant help but be the best part of my night no matter what I’m doing. @heiressdharris I love this video @latashawright she knew that one word wasn’t for her!! #ItWasAGreatNight #MyBabyHadToComeSeeMommy 👑💜💯.” Tiny’s newest song goes into the ups-and-down of her 18-year relationship with T.I., and admits things aren’t always perfect. “Lately you’ve been testing my patience / cause I’m a damn good situation / where you gonna go better than this?” Tiny croons, with her little girl singing right along. The toddler has a knack for performing, just like her mom and dad, as Tiny recently posted a clip of her daughter singing “Old Town Road”! Of note, Heiress sang the entire chorus a cappella without the song playing in the background — proving she really loves music just as much as her parents!

Tiny was performing at the City Winery stage in Atlanta for the Majic After Dark concert series. She reunited with her Xscape bandmates — Kandi Burruss, LaTocha Scott and Tamika Scott — at the performance, and the group were also spotted hanging backstage with little Heiress. The 44-year-old looked incredible for the show, rocking skintight leather pants and a sexy sequined bustier, accentuating her cleavage. Little Heiress was also dressed for the occasion in a sweet pink dress and hair bow.

Fans couldn’t get enough of little Heiress’ singing, commenting “She better sang Mommy’s song” and “This little girls is going to make it big she’s so awesome❤️❤️ bless her always.” Another wrote, “she knows the lyrics 😢💗” while others remarked how much the little girl looks like her mama!