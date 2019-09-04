Teresa Giudice: Why She’s Letting Loose On Vacay Despite Missing College Freshman Daughter Gia, 18

There will be a ‘void’ in Teresa Giudice’s life now that her eldest daughter Gia is starting college. Before facing that reality, HollywoodLife learned why Teresa opted to party in Mykonos and Jersey Shore!

Don’t let appearances fool you! Although Teresa Giudice, 47, partied in Mykonos at the end of August, and lived it up on Jersey Shore for Labor Day, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is still worrying what her home life will be like without her first-born daughter Gia, 18, there everyday. Teresa dropped off Gia at Rutgers University on Aug. 28, but before the reality has really hit her, the Bravo star has been indulging in much-needed party days. “Teresa is having a great time on vacation where she’s been able to just relax and let loose this summer. She is taking these last few days to soak up the sun and just have fun because she realizes the vacation will have to come to an end and she’ll return to her regular routine,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. But that routine may not be so “regular” with Gia gone now. “While [Teresa] loves everything about being a mom, taking care of her kids, etc., there is a part of her that anticipates what life will be like now that Gia has moved away to college,” our source explained.

Gia has been an anchor for the Giudice family, especially after her dad Joe, 47, began serving a 42-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy charges in March of 2016. Even though he was released on March 14, 2019, the family man continues to sit in custody of ICE as he appeals a deportation order to his native Italy. “Teresa has really come to lean on and depend on Gia these past few years with Joe away,” our source continued. “And while she still has her other three girls around who she loves with all her heart, there was kind of a special bond Teresa has with Gia because she is the oldest and she has been able to talk with Gia about things she may not have been able to with the other girls.”

Although Gia just graduated from high school, her little sisters are much younger — the next eldest, Gabriella, 15, just graduated from eighth grade, while Milania and Audriana are 14 and 10 years old, respectively. “It was a difficult transitional period with Joe away, but now that Gia has also moved out, Teresa isn’t sure what life will be like for her,” our source reiterated. “There will definitely be a void with Gia gone, but Teresa is happy that Gia is fulfilling her own dreams and she knows that that is what’s most important at the end of the day.”

After posting a sweet send-off video for Gia and her cousin on Aug. 29, Teresa proceeded to fill her Instagram grid with one hot bikini and club-ready look after another! Despite the festive posts, Teresa is still battling “mixed emotions” as Gia begins her freshman year of college, another source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.