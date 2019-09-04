Tana Mongeau showed off her fabulous curves in a racy Instagram pic on Sept. 4 before heading off to NY Fashion Week.

Tana Mongeau, 21, gave fans an eyeful after she posted a very NSFW photo in a series of Instagram pictures on Sept. 4. The YouTube star bashfully covered her gorgeous face with her black sweatshirt as she lifted her top up, leaving very little to the imagination while showing off her killer curves and toned abs in a racy bathroom selfie. “Simply cause i can’t BELIEVE my DIZZY a** is headed back to New York for NYFW,” she captioned the series of photos. Thousands of fans commented on the NSFW photo, which appears second in the post, with some eagle-eyed followers claiming they could see a nip-slip.

The rest of the photos Tana posted are a lot more tame, though. The first pic in the series shows Tana playfully sticking her tongue out while rocking a unique Patrick Church bodysuit. Tana accessorized her cool-girl outfit with loads of chain necklaces, sparkly rings, and two-toned ’90s-inspired glasses. Along with another cheeky selfie, Tana posted pictures of her and her friends noshing on pizza, sipping cocktails, and enjoying each other’s company.

Tana is no stranger to a racy Instagram photo, though. The internet personality regularly posts body-baring shots on her social media accounts. Tana, who turned 21 on June 24, posted a series of NSFW photos in honor of her big day. She shared multiple pictures of herself eating a cake that reads “I’m Legal Bitches” to her account the week of her birthday.

Tana’s outfit at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards also caused quite a stir. The blonde bombshell walked the red carpet Britney Spears-style with a yellow snake draped around her shoulders. Although she attended the event solo, she and fellow YouTube star, Jake Paul, 22, got married on July 28 of this year, just one month before the VMAs.