Nicki Minaj Snuggles Up To Shirtless Kenneth Petty & Jokes That He Has 1 Mo. To ‘Get His 6-Pack Right’

Nicki Minaj has jokes! The rapper shared a video of her shirtless boyfriend, Kenneth Petty and joked that he needs to get his 6-pack back. And, she’s giving him just one month to snap back in shape!

Nicki Minaj wants her man’s washboard abs back! The rapper, 36, poked fun at boyfriend Kenneth Petty in a new video she shared to Instagram on September 3. The couple stood poolside in the clip, while Nicki rapped her “Hot Girl Summer” verse to a shirtless Kenneth.

“He really thought he was doing something. Why he took his shirt off & went in the gym real quick & did like 4 push ups when I told him come take this picture,” she captioned the video “Boy if u don’t get! 😭 Im giving him a month to get his 6 pack right again. (Yup! Who am I to talk right? Lol),” Nicki continued.

Kenneth may just take his girl’s advice since he’s been in the spotlight more and more these days. He just made a cameo in the music video for “Hot Girl Summer”, which was released on September 3. In the video, Nicki sits on Kenneth’s lap as she raps her verse on the hit track. He has also appeared in Nicki’s music video for “MEGATRON”.

(Video credit: Nicki Minaj/Instagram)

More importantly, Nicki may want her man to get in tip top shape for their presumed upcoming wedding. The rapper, who recently changed her Twitter display name from “Ms. Minaj” to ” Mrs. Petty”, revealed in late June that the couple obtained a marriage license. “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness,” she said on her Queen Radio show. “It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.”

In the August 12 episode of her Queen Radio show, Nicki explained that since she was traveling, the pair had to “renew” their marriage license. “From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days,” she said, leading fans to believe that the two may be married by the end of October.

Nicki also explained that she doesn’t want a “big wedding” right now because of her strong focus on work, which includes a forthcoming album. “We’ll do the big wedding later,” she said. “I’ll be married before my album comes out, but will have my wedding after the album comes out. Before the 90 days is over, yes, I will be married.” She added, “I’m very happy about that because my baby makes me so happy.”

Nicki and Kenneth went public with their relationship late last year. She made their romance Instagram official in December, with a series of photos that showed them cuddled up together in Turks and Caicos.