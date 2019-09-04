‘RHOD’: LeeAnne Locken Teases A ‘Difficult, Delicate & Dangerous’ New Season

‘RHOD’ is back and with it star LeeAnne Locken promises a ‘difficult’ and ‘dangerous’ new season and the ‘turmoil’ that comes with the loss of her friendship with D’Andra Simmons.

It’s going to be a big season on the Real Housewives of Dallas for LeeAnne Locken. Fans will see the lead up to the 52-year-old’s wedding to parnter of 10 years Rich Emberlin, which took place on April 27, 2019. They’ll also see the “turmoil” involving former friend D’Andra Simmons, 36. HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY to LeeAnne ahead of RHOD‘s Sept. 4 premiere on Bravo and she tells us, “Obviously my wedding is a huge personal story throughout the entire season for me. Because, I mean I throw the lingerie party, there’s a bachelorette party, there’s a couples shower, there’s a rehearsal dinner, there’s the wedding, and the reception. So that’s all, on the wedding.”

“But the other story line that I really am interested to see it, for myself and just see it I guess for a second time to really see why I still feel like it’s the same as the relationship between D’Andra and I. I think this year people are really going to understand the difficult, delicate, and dangerous situation between the two. It’s not easy for either of us. And I think it’ll be very clear why. Disappointing and sad. More than anything. I think the turmoil between D’Andra and mine’s relationship has probably become the center of our show,” she continues.

As for where things stand now between the former close pals, LeeAnne explains, “I was very blunt and very honest last season, when she started pulling away from me and I know I wish I would’ve known what she was saying during filming last year because it would’ve been nice to address it on camera, not listened to it from her confessionals and compress, but when D’Andra and I became not friends anymore, it was like losing family.”

LeeAnne does hope that they can get to that place again where they’re friends. “I’m always hopeful. I never give up. Look at me and Brandi (Redmond), come on. I mean four years running and to be honest with you, I really feel like this is mine and Brandi’s best year.” But LeeAnne already has an enemy in new cast member Kary Brittingham. “She does not like me,” LeeAnne tells us. “For me, I could care less. Brittingham is very, she just really, very set in her ways. She thinks she’s an Alpha and she wants to come in and tell everyone how to do everything. And I’m just never been someone who takes direction well.”