Sabrina Parr took fans just a little too deep into her intimate life with boyfriend Lamar Odom, revealing that he’s into sucking her toes on the reg. No wonder he’s her MCM.

Sabrina Parr just redefined TMI. The personal trainer, 32, shared a video on Instagram of her boyfriend, Lamar Odom sucking her toes in the backseat of a car, with their poor driver just mere inches away. In the video, Lamar, 39, is speaking with the driver when Sabrina sticks her bare foot in his face. He immediately cuts off the conversation and sticks his girlfriend’s toes in his mouth. Sabrina labeled the September 3 Instagram story “Man Crush Monday” and added a heart emoji. You can see the NSFW video in its entirety below if you’re into that sort of thing.

Lamar and Sabrina went public as a couple in early August 2019, and have been inseparable ever since. They’re (clearly) not shy about PDA or gushing about each other to the press. He’s even using the “L” word! Lamar posted a sweet pic to Instagram on August 9 that showed them kissing passionately while on a hike in Los Angeles, captioned, “I never thought I’d feel this way again… love you queen.” Sabrina’s wild post comes on the heels of the huge announcement that Lamar’s competing on the next season of Dancing With The Stars. He told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he’s hoping she’ll be there to cheer him on from the stands.

Lamar also just released a memoir that went deep into his struggles with addiction. And yes, it included a lot about his marriage to Khloe Kardashian. Despite their tumultuous past, Khloe’s excited that Lamar’s happy and healthy, and in a stable relationship.

“[Khloe] wants nothing but love and happiness for Lamar and if this woman makes him happy then she is all for it,” a source close to the Good American designer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Khloe is very proud of Lamar for the way he’s turning his life around, she can tell that he’s in a good place and that’s a huge relief for her because she will always love him and want the best for him.”