‘RHOD’s Kameron Westcott Reveals Season 4 Will Feel ‘Like A Roller Coaster’: ‘You Better Be Ready’

Everything is bigger in Texas and, according to ‘The Real Housewives Of Dallas’ star Kameron Westcott, the drama this season will be, too!

The Real Housewives franchises are known for bringing the fun and the drama at every single twist and turn and its newest franchise, The Real Housewives Of Dallas is clearly no exception. Kameron Westcott, 36, will be back in full force this season along with returning co-stars LeeAnn Locken, 52, Brandy Redmond, 41, Stephanie Hollman, 37, D’Andra Simmons, 50, as the ladies saddle up and kick off the fourth season. Kameron cannot wait but – according to her – it promises to be much more of a fun carnival ride than those in the past. “I would definitely say this season has a lot of ups and downs and many moments of that, where I think the other few seasons, we dwell on something and continue it,” Kameron told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY when she stopped by our offices in Los Angeles to discuss the show. “But this season, it’s like a roller coaster and you better be ready.”

With so much going on and so many different personalities, it can be challenging at times to see eye to eye with everyone at once, especially when new friends join the group! But Kameron is absolutely loving the addition of newbie Kary Brittingham to the cast, and she teases what viewers can expect right out of the gate. “Kary is the life of the party,” Kameron said. “She loves having fun, she’s carefree. She’s outspoken. She has brought a great dynamic to the group. The group has changed in many ways with Kary being added in. I think we have had a lot of fun with her and she’s been a good addition.”

And though we will be seeing much less of Dallas OG Cary Deuber, 43, who was demoted to a friend role this season, there will be no shortage of exciting times and plenty of entertainment this season between this fiery group of ladies! “Wild, crazy, fake, laughable, hilarious, bug bite, polo match ” Kameron said on how to describe this season. “Tequila. Lots of tequila! Elephants, lady boys, lady boy shows. Thailand, drag show.” The Real Housewives Of Dallas premieres Sept. 4 at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.