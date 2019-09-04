Jennifer Lopez & A-Rod Share Steamy Kiss Over A Romantic Dinner In St. Tropez – See Pic

J. Lo cozied up to fiancé Alex Rodriguez on date night while on vacay in St. Tropez, and the pair shared a passionate smooch at the table!

Jennifer Lopez is living her best life with fiancé Alex Rodriguez while vacationing in beautiful St. Tropez! The couple is currently in St. Tropez to celebrate their friend Magic Johnson’s 60th birthday. J. Lo, 50, and Alex, 44, were spotted hanging out on a luxurious yacht Tuesday while enjoying some major rest and relaxation. Jennifer showed off her super-toned bod as she posed for photos on the boat in a “Forever Young” one-piece swimsuit.

Later that night, the pair headed out to Le Girelier, a famous French restaurant in the St. Tropez harbor, for a fabulous date night. Jennifer and Alex were all smiles as they enjoyed food and drinks (and each other!) at the table. The Hustlers actress looked effortlessly radiant in a strappy coral top and kept her makeup and hair simple and sexy, donning smokey eye makeup and a simple bun. Alex, who sat close to his fiancée, wore a simple black shirt and couldn’t wipe the grin off his face all night; that is, until he and Jennifer shared a steamy kiss at the table!

J. Lo and A-Rod looked incredibly in love as they locked lips in the middle of the famous French restaurant. The A-list couple got engaged in March after dating for nearly two years; however, the pair actually met in 2005, then reconnected nearly 12 years later.

It’s no secret Jennifer and Alex are crazy about each other. The two regularly post pictures of themselves together, as well as their blended family, on social media. A few weeks ago, A-Rod gushed about Jennifer and their kids in an adorable Instagram post, which he captioned, “This is what matters most. #FamilyFirst.”