Jenelle Evans Responds To Rumors She’s Pregnant After Fans Think They Spot A Baby Bump

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Jenelle Evans posted a series of wedding photos that had fans thinking she could be expecting her fourth child. The reality star quickly took to Instagram to reveal what’s really going on.

Jenelle Evans, 27, attended a wedding over Labor Day weekend with husband David Eason, 31, and her three adorable kids: Jace, 10, Kaiser, 5, and Ensley, 2. She posted four photos of the wedding and wrote, “Had so much fun yesterday at a wedding we attended. It was absolutely beautiful and the kids had an amazing time. The kids said ‘let’s find more weddings.'” Fans began commenting on the Instagram post saying that the spotted a baby bump and even congratulated her on a pregnancy. Once Jenelle saw the comments, she quickly edited her caption and added, “Not pregnant, just fat.”

Fans came to Jenelle’s defense in the comments after she had to set the record straight. “You’re not fat, FFS, you’re a beautiful woman who has given birth to 3 beautiful babies. Embrace yourself and the critics and haters can debrief with their plastic surgeons. You look happy and healthy and that’s so important,” one fan wrote. Another fan wrote, “When did it become normal for people to thinks it’s ok, to judge people’s lives/bodies/relationships.”

The Teen Mom 2 star actually got her tubes tied back in April 2019. The surgery, known as tubal ligation, is a type of permanent birth control. If Jenelle eventually wanted to have more kids in the future, tubal ligation reversal is possible.

Jenelle and David have had a roller coaster past few months. Jenelle lost temporary custody of Kaiser, her son with Nathan Griffith, 31, and Ensley, her daughter with David, in May 2019 after David shot and killed their dog Nugget. David also lost temporary custody of his daughter from a previous relationship. The couple regained custody of their kids in July 2019 after a series of court appearances. “We are doing great,” Jenelle told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in Aug. 2019.