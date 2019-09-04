Jeezy Gushes Over ‘WCW’ Jeannie Mai After They Confirm Relationship — Sweet Message

If a picture’s worth a thousand words, Jeezy said a mouthful. After confirming that they were dating, Jeezy shared a photo of him snuggled up to his ‘crush,’ Jeannie Mai.

If there was any doubt that Jeezy, 41, and Jeannie Mai, 40, were a couple, it was put to bed on Sept. 4. “She love when I talk dat fly $hit…” Jeezy captioned an Instagram post (click here to see) featuring him with his arm wrapped around Jeannie. In the photo, the “I Do” rapper snuggled up to The Real co-host. If that wasn’t sweet enough, he also dubbed her his “Women Crush Wednesday.” This photo made their relationship “Instagram Official” — which, in 2019, is the highest form of official.

Jeannie and Jeezy first sparked rumors of a romance at the start of the year. Her friend Malika Haqq shared a pic from Jeannie’s birthday party in which Jeezy and Jeannie posed together. “3’s company,” Malika captioned the shot, which also featured her partner, O.T. Genasis, as well as Lori Harvey and her partner, Trey Songz. That speculation picked up at the end of August when Jeezy joined Jeannie as her date for the inaugural SnoBall Gala. The event raised funds for Jeezy’s non-profit, Street Dreamz, and PEOPLE reports that she supported him from the audience when he collected his second Phoenix Award for his contributions to Atlanta’s youth.

Initially, Jeannie downplayed the talk of romance. “Look, you guys know that I’m multi-dating, right? And Jeezy and I hang out,” she said on the Jan. 28 episode of the Real. “He’s very special to me, and we don’t really have a label to define what it is we’re doing. We’re just having a good time together. Real fam, you know I always keep it a little too real at this table. I promise you that when there is that one special boo, you will be the first to know from me.”

Previously, Jeannie was married to Freddy Harteis for ten years. The couple split in 2017 and remained amicable afterward. “To this day, I mean it honestly, he’s the best man I know,” she said in October 2017. ”I married him because he’s like my dad. He’s very loyal, he’s very compassionate, so funny, an awesome guy and in our 13 years of being together there was never any lies, no betrayal, no cheating, nothing.”

However, her tune changed a year later. “Knowing what I know now about who I married, I wouldn’t have married him,” she said in Oct. 2018, per PEOPLE. “It’s just crazy. You hear all the time that money can change people. Well, divorce can really change people. It’s just so weird because the one thing that he would always say back then is like, ‘You really, truly don’t know a person until they don’t get what they want.’ But I never thought he would be the one to prove that to me.”