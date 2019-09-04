Jax Taylor & Kristen Doute Tease They’re Friends Again 2 Weeks After He ‘Blocked’ Her On IG: ‘He Loves Me’

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Kristen Doute revealed on Instagram that she and Jax Taylor are friends again, nearly two weeks after he blocked her on the same platform!

Quick question: wtf? Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute, 36, just said 10 days ago that her frenemy, Jax Taylor blocked her on Instagram after unfollowing a bunch of their other co-stars. And now, they look thick as thieves in a new photo posted to her Instagram account. In the photo, the two are looking at each other lovingly, with Jax making prayer hands. Is that an apology, maybe? Kristen captioned the post, “he loves me, he loves me not… HE LOVES ME 🌼 @mrjaxtaylor”. Not exactly sure if they’re teasing us Vanderpump Rules fans or not, but we’re loving this reconciliation either way.

Their co-stars definitely weren’t aware that Jax and Kristen were making amends, because they lit up her comments section. “what is even happening lol 😍😂,” Ariana Madix wrote. “This makes me VERY HAPPY ❤️❤️❤️,” Rachael O’Brien commented. And their buddy from Bravo’s Summer House, Stephen McGee joked, “Gossip sites better be reporting.” It’s still not clear what went down between Kristen and Jax that pissed him off so much, but it apparently involved a lot of the VPR cast. Along with blocking Kristen, Jax also unfollowed Ariana, as well as Tom Sandoval on Instagram. The drama went down just three weeks after they were all at his wedding in Kentucky! His wife, Brittany Cartwright, is still following all three.

Kristen tweeted on August 24, “I know @enews has been saying that Jax unfollowed some of us because of something regarding his wedding. Let me clear the air: Jax did not unfollow me, Jax blocked me. Why? NO CLUE. But I promise you it has nothing to do with beautiful Britt or their wedding.”

The wedding drama Kristen’s referring to: Jax reportedly blew up at Tom and Ariana when they accused him of trying to get Lance Bass to be his wedding officiant, according to E! News. No word on if Jax is playing “he loves me, he loves me not” with those two yet.