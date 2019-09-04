Howard Stern’s Wife, 47, Reveals Breast Cancer Scare With Gorgeous Bikini Photo

Howard Stern’s wife Beth used a bikini photo to reveal that she just went though a serious breast cancer scare. Now she’s urging women about the importance of yearly mammograms.

Normally Howard Stern‘s wife Beth‘s Instagram page is filled with pics of all of the kittens the animal lover is fostering. But on Sept. 3 she interrupted the usual kitty cuteness (seriously, her page is nothing but kitten photos) for a very important message about breast cancer. The 47-year-old used a sexy bikini photo you can see here to put the message out about how she just had a terrible cancer scare and how yearly mammograms are so important for women.

“Not a kitten post. I went in for an annual mammogram 6 months ago and they found 1/2 inch growth that needed to be rechecked in 6 months. Today was my recheck and it didn’t increase in size. I was a nervous wreck for the past 6 months,” she wrote in the caption “A very dear friend of mine recently had a double mastectomy so this was extra sensitive.”

“Mine fortunately hasn’t grown and is just a Fibroadenoma,” she continued. “I just want to tell all of you amazing women out there..get your yearly mammograms. Not a cute kitten post but a little dose of reality and i think you are all important and worthy and want you to be here as long as you can… love you all. #loveourboobies# ourmenlovethemtoo ♥️ Thank you, Dr. David Agus.

Celebrity pals cheered Beth on, as Maria Menounos — who had a brain tumor removed in 2017 — wrote “Stunning! Beauty in and out. Great message so happy you are ok!” John Stamos told her “Great news!” Other cancer survivors praised Beth’s message. “Keep spreading the awareness and the need for self breast exams! My self breast exam last October resulted in a confirmed diagnosis of breast cancer. Two partial mastectomy‘s and 31 rounds of radiation – now cancer free!!” a user named Patty wrote while another woman told Beth, “Thank you for sharing and thank you for raising awareness! So glad everything is okay 💙🙏💙 Early detection saved the lives of two women in our family.”