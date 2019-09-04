Eminem’s Daughter, Hailie Scott Mathers, Rocks Short Shorts & Oversized Shirt In Sexy New Pic

Eminem’s daughter is back with another sexy snap! Hailie Scott Mathers isn’t ready to goodbye to summer in her latest chic look.

Hailie Scott Mathers, 23, is quickly becoming a queen of the ‘gram! Eminem‘s daughter is back with a sexy-and-chic snap, showing off her cool-girl style. Hailie gave the camera a seductive pose in a white oversized t-shirt and mini shorts, showing off her gorgeous legs and perfect, golden tan. She poses with her legs open, and also reveals her incredibly sculpted calves. Her trendy oversized shirt sleeves fall at her wrists, creating a unique three-quarter-length sleeve. She accessorized the simple look with layered gold necklaces and bracelets, earrings, and a small black handbag with gold hardware. Hailie’s hair and makeup was on point too, as her luscious brown tresses were pulled back into a sporty low pony and her matte eye gave us some serious 90s vibes.

The photo, which was posted on Tuesday, September 3, is in a modern-looking room, featuring a dark gray couch and an on-trend succulent plant. Hailie has posted photos from the same room before, suggesting it may be an area of her personal residence. The look of the home is in line with Hailie’s Instagram bio, which reads, “attempting to curate a feed that accurately represents my life and is somehow still aesthetically pleasing.” She has also posted about her love of fitness, captioning an earlier photo in workout wear as “90% hard work, 10% lighting 🤷🏼‍♀️.” Her trips to the gym are certainly paying off!

Hailie graduated from Michigan State University last year, which is only two-hours away from her dad Eminem’s hometown of Detroit. While Hailie did reference her career plans being “up in the air” in an interview with Daily Mail in 2018, she did express interest in becoming an influencer at the time and explaining she was “more drawn to the beauty world.” It seems like she has done just that, building a following of over 1.7 million followers and sharing inspired fashion, beauty and travel content. She often poses styled images showing off her fit figure and affordable sense of style — even showing off a handbag from fast fashion retailer H&M — but there are no photos of her and her famous dad, though she has previously said the two are “very close” in the same interview.

The gorgeous snap has already racked up 113,000 likes and her followers can’t seem to get enough. “Gorgeous girly,” one follower wrote, while another shared “Damn girl you beautiful.” One fan noticed a resemblance between Hailie and her dad’s style, writing “Your father used to rock bigger shirts like this when he was young.”