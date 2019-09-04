Gabrielle Union Shares Ridiculously Cute Photo Of Baby Kaavia, 9 Mos., Sitting In ‘AGT’ Chair – See Pic

Gabrielle Union had an adorable take your daughter to work day. She brought baby Kaavia to the ‘AGT’ set so she could get a taste of her mommy’s new job.

Gabrielle Union is reveling in her new job as a judge on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, but that doesn’t mean she’s going to leave her precious daughter Kaavia Union Wade at home. The 46-year-old shared an on-set pic of the nearly 10-month-old to her Instagram on Sept. 5, sitting upright in an AGT director’s chair, holding on to the wooden armchairs. She’s got a white bib on with her name on it and a white dress with black palm-tree like patterns on it.

The older Kaavia gets, the more and more she’s growing into her 37-year-old dad Dwyane Wade‘s mini-me and that’s obvious to Gabrielle’s fans. A user named Cory wrote in the comments “Gabe ur adorable lil one just looks exactly like her dad 👍♥️,” while a woman named Shelly agreed, writing, “She has his whole face….cheeks, dimples, smile n all. It’s like his head on a little body😀😀.” A user named Katy added, “That baby look just like her daddy.. oh my goodness. So precious.”

Gabrielle, Dwyane and Kaavia just got back from a getaway to the south of France where the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Aug. 30. They chartered a yacht and hung out just off the coast of St. Tropez, where the pair enjoyed frolicking in the Mediterranean Sea while heading in to town for romantic dinners. The trip also allowed Gab to flaunt her flawless bikini body in a number of different two-pieces. She rocked a blue number on Sept. 1 while enjoying the yacht’s hot tub then headed to shore with her husband where she paired it with a grey and white striped cover up for a stroll on the beach with pals.

The family had an amazing summer filled with European getaways as Dwyane retired from the NBA in April after a storied 16 year career. They hit up Greece and the south of France in June then after a quick trip back to the states headed to cruise Italy’s Amalfi Coast aboard a yacht in mid-July. They capped off the #WadeWorldTour2019 as Gab tagged their IG photos with the anniversary trip to St. Tropez and now it’s back to work for the busy mom.