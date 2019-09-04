Sharna Burgess Has Lunch With Tom Bergeron After It’s Revealed She Won’t Return To ‘DWTS’

No bad blood here! Sharna Burgess had lunch with Tom Bergeron just days after ‘DWTS’ did not invite her back for the show’s coming season. Both Sharna and Tom shared photos and sweet messages about being like ‘family’ on Sept. 3.

Sharna Burgess is on great terms with Dancing With The Stars host, Tom Bergeron, despite getting the boot from the show. The pro dancer, 34, and the former America’s Funniest Home Videos personality, 64, met for lunch at LA’s 6th & La Brea on September 3, where they admittedly caught up, shared plenty of laughs and hugged it out, as seen in new photos. “Had a hot lunch date today 😉 Always family 💕 loved seeing your face @tombergeron , you are an awesome human,” Sharna captioned a photo of the two. Tom had his arm around the red-haired beauty as he pointed to her.

Tom also took to Instagram to share a collage of photos of the two from their lunch date. “Lunched & laughed with @sharnaburgess today,” he captioned the silly, smiling snaps. “If ‘making lemonade out of lemons’ is a proverb about resilience, this dynamo has plans for some very creative lemonade stands,” Tom wrote.

After leaving the restaurant, Sharna shared more sweet words about Tom in a series of Instagram Stories. “Just got done with an awesome lunch date today. I got to meet up with Tom and hang out and catch up on all things,” she said. “It feels like it’s been so long since I’ve seen him. It’s so beautiful to catch up with family. I’ve got so much love for that man.”

(Photo credit: Sharna Burgess/Instagram)

Sharna then went on to reveal that she was on her way to her second rehearsal for So You Think You Can Dance. And, she dropped a major surprise about another DWTS pro who wasn’t asked to return for season 28. “Yes I’m choreographing this week, but guess what? — It’s not just me, I’m choreographing with Artim [Chigvintsev],” Sharna revealed. “We have teamed up and we’re doing a routine. I can’t tell you what it is, or who it’s with, but I can tell you that it’s a lot of fun and you definitely shouldn’t miss out on it.”

Sharna also explained how happy she was to be “back working,” and seemed to address her breakup with DWTS. “It’s good to be back working. I’m so excited about the things that are possibilities right now. It’s wild,” she said, explaining, “It’s wild that one door closes and then something else opens and opportunities appear, and how the universe works in really wonderful, mysterious and magical ways, and you just need to just it. It’s a beautiful thing.”

(Photo credit: Tom Bergeron/Instagram)

Fans of DWTS learned that both Sharna and Artim were cut from the hit ABC dance competition on August 21 when Good Morning America announced the season 28 cast. Following the news, Sharna admitted that she was “unbelievably sad” to not be part of the show anymore after 12 seasons.

“As I’m sure you’ve heard, I will not be returning to @dancingabc this season. I am unbelievably sad to not be back!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “However, what i can whole heartedly tell you is that It’s all good, ALL love and in this moment I can’t help but be grateful for the time and the journey that I’ve had, the people I’ve met, the incredible talent I’ve shared the stage with and the memories I’ve made. To say the least.. it’s been epic. ♥️ and to have finally won still feels as exciting and special as it did the moment @tombergeron said our names.”

Artim, who appeared on DWTS for eight seasons, also addressed the news and compared it to the ending of a relationship. “Obviously, it was a massive shock,” he said on the August 28 episode of Nikki and Brie Bella’s “The Bellas Podcast,”. “It’s not even a job, it’s a lifestyle if you’ve been doing it for a very long time. There was never a thought in my mind that I’m not going to be doing it,” he continued, explaining, “There’s always a chance, as a pro, you might be doing some performances on the show and there’s still an involvement in some sort. But getting this call, [hearing] ‘There’s gonna be no involvement in the show from now on,’ it’s like going through a breakup after 10 years.”