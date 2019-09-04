Cara Delevingne Steps Out In Black Mini Dress With Sheer Cutout Revealing Her Toned Abs

Cara Delevingne wore a classic LBD, but with a unique twist! The actress stepped out in the sultry number for a screening of her new web series, ‘Carnival Row,’ on Sept. 3.

The little black dress (LBD) is synonymous with nighttime occasions. So, it was only appropriate that Cara Delevingne, 27, stepped out in such a piece for the screening of her new Amazon Prime video series, Carnival Row, at The Wing in New York City on Sept. 3! Unlike your classic black mini dress, the actress’ outfit featured a sheer cutout in the shape of a V — a popular cut as of late — which featured lines of crystal jewels running down the gauzy material. A unique and very 2019 take on the go-to dress for formal events! Cara brought out the midnight color on her dress with a pop of fuchsia on her lips, and emphasized the underwire cups by sweeping up her long blonde locks into a ponytail.

Unlike the modern dress below, Cara revolves between a wardrobe of Victorian outfits in Carnival Row, in which she plays a refugee faerie who has taken up residence (along with other mythological immigrants) in the human-occupied city of The Burgue. If this sounds like a potential alternative for Game of Thrones, that’s exactly what bittersweet HBO fans are pegging this new fantasy series to be. The show, which just released its first season on Aug. 30, also stars Orlando Bloom as Cara’s on-screen lover!

Off screen, Cara’s lover is of course Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson, 29. The duo recently became Instagram official with a passionate makeout video in June, in honor of Pride month. The clip was taken straight from their 2019 punk rock film, Her Smell, which was responsible for their on-set meet cute in the spring of 2018! “We weren’t looking for it. It was really just very authentic and natural,” Cara admitted in an interview for Marie Claire, published on Aug. 13.

On the same night of Cara’s screening, the Suicide Squad star’s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon aired! The model picked the tune of “Sweet Home Alabama” on the guitar…behind her back. She also told scary stories with Jimmy Fallon and Bill Hader! Cara has many skills to add alongside her ability to rock a mean LBD on her resume, you see.