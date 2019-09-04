‘BH90210’ Recap: Tori Spelling Stresses Over A Sex Scene With Brian & ‘Ray Pruit’ Returns

When the first day of filming the ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ reboot was halted due to a threat, Tori Spelling accused an old co-star of being the cast’s stalker. Plus, she and Brian Austin Green filmed a sex scene.

Because of Tori Spelling‘s major crush on Brian Austin Green, she freaked out over the idea of filming a sex scene with him during the Sept. 4 episode of BH90210. Sure, they’ve filmed sex scenes before, but it’s been 20 years since Tori and Brian rolled around in the sack together, so we can totally understand why she’d be anxious about doing it again. Especially when Tori has real feelings for Brian. Fortunately for her, however, the first day of filming the Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot was halted due to the ongoing threat on set. No one would insure the show until the cast’s stalker was caught. So filming was put on hold and the cast took it upon themselves to try and solve the crime. And while it didn’t seem like an easy feat at first, an unexpected fall down a flight of stairs pointed Tori and her co-stars in the right direction (or so they thought, at least).

According to Tori, Jamie Walters — who played a violent Ray Pruit during Season 6 of Beverly Hills, 90210 — was the culprit. Her reasoning was because Jamie’s acting career suffered after his character threw Donna Martin down a flight of stairs. His acting career never recovered, and therefore, he must be their stalker. At least, that’s what Tori thought. But when the cast hunted him down at a random dive bar, where he was performing the famous song he performed on the 90s show, “How Do You Talk To An Angel”, he denied being their stalker. Shannen Doherty didn’t even know who he was — to be honest, she didn’t even know there was a Season 6 of Beverly Hills, 90210 — so while Jamie didn’t turn out to be the cast’s stalker, his reappearance provided a good comedy bit.

And later, the cast learned that their actual stalker was just a guy who was a super-fan, and he was arrested. So therefore, filming resumed. And that meant that Tori finally had to go through with filming her first sex scene with Brian Austin Green in 20 years. To make her feel more comfortable, though, she hired an on-set intimacy monitor, who would obnoxiously ask Jason Priestley to stop filming when she thought Tori was feeling a tad bit uncomfortable. But Tori actually became pretty annoyed by her, so it didn’t help. And when Tori finally filmed the scene with Brian, he got an erection, so that made her smile. All is well that ends well, right?

Want more drama? The season finale of BH90210 airs next Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 9pm on Fox!