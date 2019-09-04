Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back as the baddest of the bad boys. The first trailer for ‘Bad Boys for Life’ dropped on Sept. 4 and it’s downright epic.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are teaming up “one last time” for a badass adventure. When it comes to action, Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett always seem to find it. The bad boys are reuniting and proving they’ve still got it after all these years. However, Marcus is ready to call it quits. “I’m done, Mike. I’m retiring,” Marcus tells Mike in the trailer. “Do you want your legacy to be muscle shirts and body counts?” Honestly, Mike doesn’t say no to that.

But when Mike asks Marcus to go on one last ride with him, Marcus can’t refuse. “One last time?” Marcus asks. “One last time,” Mike says. Cue car chases through a mall, intense gunfights, explosions, and more. Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens, and Charles Melton have also joined the cast as new characters. Paola Nunez, Kate Del Castillo, Nicky Jam, and Joe Pantoliano also star.

Will posted the trailer on his Instagram page on Sept. 4 and wrote, “WOOOOSAAAHH, Y’all! Calm Down… January is right around the corner.” Martin did the same thing and wrote, “Y’all ready to ride wit us!? Ride together. Die together.” That’s right, Martin. That’s right! At the end of the trailer when Alexander, Vanessa, and Charles’ characters are singing the iconic Bad Boys theme song, Mike and Marcus put an end to it very quickly. “Y’all will NEVER do that again,” Mike says.

Bad Boys For Life will hit theaters on Jan. 17, 2010. The first Bad Boys movie came out in 1995 and became an instant hit. The film spawned an epic Bad Boys franchise. Bad Boys For Life is the third and final film in the trilogy.