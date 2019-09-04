Azealia Banks Told Off By Fans After She Calls Lizzo A ‘Dumpy Fat Girl’ In Offensive Instagram Rant

Azealia Banks made the mistake of coming for Lizzo. After she called the ‘Truth Hurts’ singer a ‘disgusting’ ‘fool,’ fans clapped back at Azealia for being such a ‘bitter’ and ‘miserable’ person.

The world was reminded that Azealia Banks, 28, still existed on Sept. 3 when the controversial rapper attacked Lizzo, 31, in a gross online rant. After “Truth Hurts” topped the Billboard Hot 100, Azealia — who Complex notes has zero Hot 100 top 10 singles in her career — blasted Lizzo over her weight and her public persona. “Lmao the fact that the public and the media has been keeping this fat girl joke going for so long is honestly peak boredom,” she wrote on Instagram. “The song is not good, nor is the dumpy fat girl spectacle live set she does. Saddest bit is that the girl is legit talented and truly only being allowed to shine so long as she allows herself to be this millennial mammy of sorts.”

“Queen Latifah was able to represent for larger women without being a disgusting or being a minstrel. So was Missy Elliot. Lmao Lizzo is really millennial mammy I’m ready this joke to be over,” Banks added. She also took a page out of Donald Trump’s book by giving her more successful rivals petty nicknames. “Like illiterate Cardi [B] then fat Lizzo. They are really choosing the worst of the black womens crop to advertise America with. I guess they saw us moving too fast with it because if you realize, after Beyoncé became political in ways they didn’t like the elite stopped giving her that top top spot and started cycling out these lessers like Cardi and Lizzo (even Lil Nas X trash ass buckbreak mountain anthem) giving them Beyoncé level accolades while both being no where near the level of black female excellence she is.”

While a handful of people sided with Azealia and tried to argue the legitimacy of her complaints, most just brushed off her comments as pure bitterness. “Guys, Azealia banks called Beyonce a c–n and thief like, 5 minutes ago,” comedian Rae Sanni tweeted. “Don’t let her jealousy be the face of your fake woke dislike of Lizzo. Just say you don’t think the music slaps and keep it moving.” Others were less polite and poignant. “She stay wasting the WiFi at Denny’s with these rants. Imagine being this miserable.” “Millennial mammy. Can’t believe she typed that up. What a miserable human.”

As to what prompted Azealia’s attack on Lizzo, Twitter user @tysandsnyc had a theory. “Azealia feels a way because Lizzo took her audience. Lizzo used to hit those mainstream gay circuit party circles hard. That was Azealia’s audience until she fell off. Now she has a number one and sis is in her feelings. Was supposed to be her. Oh well.”

So far, Azealia has spent 2019 feuding with a handful of people, according to Complex. She blasted Vince Staples over a failed collaboration. She beefed with Kenny Beats and Rico Nasty over their collaborative project Anger Management. She attacked Cardi B over not speaking out more about the Dominican Republic’s treatment of Haitians. She and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey argued over whether or not he sent her hair from his beard. Amid all this, she released a new song, “Playhouse,” in April. In June, she said she was “not ever going to release music again.”