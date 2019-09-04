Ammika Harris Fans Call Out Model For Trying To ‘Hide’ Her Belly Amid Chris Brown Pregnancy Rumors

Ammika Harris’ stomach has been a hot topic of debate ever since reports claimed it’s housing Chris Brown’s second baby. The rumors only grew fiercer after she turned her back to the camera in a Sept. 4 post, but the model had an explanation!

This time, Ammika Harris, 26, didn’t even show her stomach to eagle-eyed fans who have been looking for signs of a baby bump in recent weeks. Wearing a PrettyLittleThing hoodie, the model turned around to flash the jacket’s logo for a photo shared on Sept. 4. It’s clear this was a promotional post for the clothing brand, since Ammika was holding PrettyLittleThing’s holographic clutch as well. But given that Ammika was turned away from the camera, some suspicious fans were convinced that this was the clue they needed to solve the ever-persistent mystery of whether or not Ammika and Chris Brown, 30, are having a baby!

“LMAO OKAY! LIKE THE NEWS IS OUT, why @vchrisbrownofficial and @ammikaaa hiding the baby, Let’s see that belly,” one such fan commented, referring to the two separate reports that claimed Ammika is having the R&B singer’s second baby (the first report sprung up in June, and the second claimed the alleged parents were having a baby boy, per TMZ). Another fan jumped to conclusions and wrote, “Mika just announce it already.” A third fan had a theory as to why the model’s supposedly sitting on the baby news, if there is any to share: “She’ll probably do it in October with a maternity shoot. Watch lol.”

But Ammika actually clapped back at one of these gossipy followers! “When you got [to] hide the baby bump ❣,” the fan commented, and Ammika replied, “when its [sic] all about the hoodie 😘.” As we’ve said, Ammika was intentionally showing off the back of her hoodie to promote PrettyLittleThing — and the mystery continues!

Unlike the post above, Ammika has faced the camera head-on in recent posts after the pregnancy reports surfaced. It’s unclear if these are old photos from the depths of the model’s camera roll. Regardless, her stomach was noticeably flat — toned even — while rocking a red bralette in an Instagram post shared on Sept. 1. Her tum was just as flat in a photo shared on Aug. 28, in which she rocked a form-fitting ruched dress.

Understandably, fans are confused, especially since Ammika and Breezy recently unfollowed one another on Instagram! The status of their relationship remains unclear after they took a trip to Paris together in early January. They were last seen interacting online after exchanging heart emojis on Instagram on Aug. 23.