‘AGT’ Semi-Finals Results Recap: 1 Golden Buzzer Is In Danger Of Going Home As 5 Acts Make The Finals

ELEVEN acts performed during the first semi-finals group on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ but only five can move on — and the lucky ones were revealed during the Sept. 4 episode!

It’s time for another night of LIVE results on the Sept 4. episode America’s Got Talent! The Sept. 3 episode gave us 11 incredible performances, but six acts will be going home by the end of the results show. To kick things off, Terry Crews reveals the three contestants at the middle of the pack, who are up for the Dunkin’ save — only ONE of them will move on after the fan vote, but the other will get through based on the judges’ save. The three acts in danger are: Light Balance Kids, Ndlovu Youth Choir and Robert Finley. They will find out their fate by the end of the episode.

The first result is between Kodi Lee and Greg Morton, and Kodi is voted through to the finals! After performances from previous AGT finalists Darci Lynne and Preacher Lawson, it’s time to get to more results. Benicio Bryant, Eric Chien and Ansley Burns are next to learn their fate. Benicio is moving onto the finals, but sadly, Eric and Ansley are headed home. Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Messoudi Brothers and Jackie Fabulous are the three remaining acts, and Terry reveals that Tyler is voted through!

Next up is the result of the live Dunkin’ save, and the winner moving onto the finals is — Light Balance Kids! There’s one spot left, though, and it’s up to the judges to choose between Robert Finley and Ndlovu Youth Choir. After an intense deliberation, Gabrielle Union votes for Ndlovu Youth Choir, Julianne Hough also votes for Ndlovu Youth Choir, Howie Mandel picks Robert and Simon Cowell chooses Ndlovu Youth Choir, sending them through to the finals.

The remaining spots in the America’s Got Talent Finals are still up for grabs, and 11 more acts will compete for them during the Sept. 10 episode. Those who are moving onto the Sept 17 finale will be revealed on Sept. 11.