Haley Smith: 5 Things To Know About ‘American Idol’ Contestant Who Died In A Motorcycle Crash

Former ‘American Idol’ contestant Haley Smith died on Aug. 31 after she was involved in a tragic motorcycle crash in Maine. Here are five things you should know about her.

Haley Smith, 26, a singer who stepped into the spotlight when she auditioned for American Idol in 2012 during the show’s 11th season, passed away after getting into a one-vehicle motorcycle crash on Aug. 31. The tragic incident happened in Millinocket, Maine and police said she failed to make a sharp turn while riding on a residential road that turns into a highway at some parts, causing the accident. The young talent was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Yes, unfortunately we responded to a single vehicle accident at 0200 hours, on August 31, 2019, Chief of Police Craig Worster confirmed to HollywoodLife. “A female operating a motorcycle crashed on Medway Road in Millinocket, which resulted in her death. The operator is identified as Haley F. Smith, DOB 11/07/1992, her local address was on State Street in Millinocket, originally from Utah. It would appear initially that she failed to negotiate a sharp turn and crashed. A Sergeant from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s office and an officer from Old Town Police Department assisted in the crash investigation. Investigation pending.”

Here are five things you should know about Haley.

1.) She auditioned for American Idol in Colorado. She lived in a log cabin and was just 18 at the time. In her audition video, which made it on-air, she described herself as someone who “loves nature” and “loves being outdoors”. She sang “Tell Me Something Good” by Rufus & Chaka Khan in front of judges Steven Tyler, Jennifer Lopez, and Randy Jackson. She received rave reviews for making the song her own and having a good voice and it gave her the ticket to Hollywood, but she didn’t make it beyond the second round.

2.) She worked three jobs at the time of her audition. They included being a house-cleaner, a busser for a restaurant, and a job working in the meat department even though she was a vegetarian.

3.) She was going to turn 27 in Nov. Her family told TMZ that they were looking forward to celebrating the birthday with her.

4.) Steven gave her a memorable comment during her American Idol audition. “I love your voice so much. You’re right out of my era and I’m honored to be here listening to your voice,” he told her as she politely replied, “Thank you”.

5.) Her father, Mike Smith, thinks a deer caused her fatal accident. Mike told TMZ that she was riding on a country road and he believes a deer may have been the reason she failed to turn since he felt she was a good driver and he doubts she just lost control of the bike.

Our healing wishes go out to all those affected by Haley’s death.