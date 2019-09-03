‘The Voice’ judges are so excited for season 17 that they can barely sleep! Watch Gwen, Blake, Kelly, and John celebrate the new season with the most epic sleepover ever in their new promo.

No one is more stoked for the return of The Voice than the judges. In a new promo for season 17 they decide that it’s sleepover time! The new clip, which you can watch above, shows judges John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton having dinner and toasting to the season ahead. John really doesn’t want the night to end, so Blake suggests it doesn’t have to. Before his sentence even ends, Kelly’s already changed into her PJs with a sleeping bag under her arm. Cue a montage of the judges having the time of their lives!

The singers pillow fight, paint each other’s nails (yes, even John and Blake), listen to John play the piano, and watch a truly scary movie together: one of Blake’s older music videos starring his mullet. It’s bad enough that Gwen jumps and throws her popcorn, and seems like she’s definitely having some second thoughts about their relationship! Their fun night ends with The Voice host Carson Daly reading them a bedtime story, before tucking them into their sleeping bags.

This season is a big deal for Gwen and Blake. The Voice is where the couple fell in love, and she hasn’t been back since season 12. Another preview clip for the new season focuses on Blake praising his lady. “I’ve always loved having Gwen on the show… She literally makes my day 100 percent better,” he says at one point. The preview shows Blake teasing a contestant on the show, telling them, “I love your coach.” John tells one contestant that Blake and Gwen are fighting over that, “You’re personally responsible for breaking up one of America’s favorite couples.”

The Voice season 17 premieres Monday, September 23 at 8:00pm on NBC.