‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion: Cheyenne Reveals She Has A ‘Severe Case’ Of ‘Baby Fever’

During the second part of the ‘Teen Mom OG’ reunion special, Dr. Drew grills Cheyenne Floyd about having ‘baby fever’, and whether or not she’s actively using birth control.

Cheyenne Floyd hasn’t been shy about wanting another baby, so when she sat down with Dr. Drew Pinsky for the Teen Mom OG reunion special, he wanted to know just how badly she wants to produce a sibling for her 2-year-old daughter, Ryder. In a sneak peek at the Sept. 3 episode, Dr. Drew asks her, “How severe of a case [is your baby fever’?” And after laughing nervously, Cheyenne says, “Honestly, it’s pretty bad.”

“I welcome it, though. It’s nice,” Cheyenne’s boyfriend Matt then tells Dr. Drew, while also laughing at the topic of conversation. And while he also admits that he’s not ready to have a baby just yet, he think it’s “a beautiful thing that she wants to have another kid, and it’s necessary for you to establish these things when you’re taking your relationship seriously.” Dr. Drew says that he knows where they’re coming from, but he also doesn’t waste any time when asking, “Are you using any protection?”

“Jeez, ya’ll just climbed right in bed with us,” Cheyenne jokes, as she appears to be completely embarrassed by the question. But when Dr. Drew pushes for an actual answer, she says, “I’m on birth control that I set an alarm and take regularly. And it’s a different birth control than when I got pregnant with Cory [Wharton].”

And speaking of Cory, he and his girlfriend can be seen sitting next to Matt and Cheyenne while this is being discussed. Awkward, right? Take a look at the full video above! Plus, catch the entire second part of the Teen Mom OG reunion special, later tonight, Sept. 3, at 8pm on MTV!