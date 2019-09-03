Simone Biles Breaks Her Silence After Brother’s Murder Arrest: ‘My Heart Aches For Everyone Involved’

Simone Biles addressed her brother, Tevin Biles-Thomas’ arrest for triple murder in an emotional statement on September 2. The Olympian said her ‘heart aches’ for everyone involved before she asked fans to respect her family’s privacy.

Aside from a few cryptic tweets, Simone Biles did not directly address her brother Tevin Biles-Thomas’ triple murder arrest until yesterday, September 2. “My heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families,” the Olympian, 22, said in a statement posted to her Twitter account on Monday. “There is nothing that I can say that will heal anyone’s pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy,” she continued, with the following request: “I ask everyone to please respect my family’s privacy as we deal with our pain. XO.” Simone captioned the tweet, “Still having a hard time processing last weeks news”.

Tevin, 24, was arrested in Liberty County, Georgia on Thursday, August 29, in connection with a triple homicide of three people — DeVaughn Gibson, 23, Toshaun Banks, 21, and DelVaunte Johnson, 19 — who were shot and killed at a New Year’s Eve party in Cleveland on December 31, 2018. Johnson and Banks were pronounced deceased at the scene, according to a joint statement released by the Cleveland Division of Police and Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office on August 30. Gibson, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Tevin was charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury. He is currently being held without bond in Liberty County jail. Tevin is scheduled to be arraigned September 13 in Ohio.

still having a hard time processing last weeks news pic.twitter.com/GU0nQt2PZY — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) September 3, 2019

Before her September 2 statement, Simone shared multiple cryptic tweets in wake of her brother’s arrest. “Let people assume incorrectly,” the five-time Olympic medalist wrote on August 28. The next day, Simone tweeted, “Eating my feelings don’t talk to me”.

Simone and her brother, who is an active duty U.S. Army member stationed in Georgia, were placed in foster care as young kids due to their mother, Shannon Biles‘ issues with addiction. The brother and sister ended up being raised in different states. — Simone grew up in Texas, while Tevin was raised in Ohio.