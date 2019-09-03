Rita Ora & Elle Fanning looked drop-dead-gorgeous when they arrived at the ‘GQ’ Men of the Year Awards in London on Sept. 3 in sexy sheer outfits!

Some of our favorite celebs headed to the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Tate Modern in London on September 3, where the stars looked fabulous in their red carpet ensembles. Two of our favorite looks came from Rita Ora, 28, and Elle Fanning, 21, who both opted to wear sexy sheer outfits for the occasion. Rita arrived in a seriously sexy getup featuring a lacy black underwire pushup bra and a high-waisted sheer black ruffled maxi skirt. Rita’s bra showed off major cleavage, while the matching skirt was completely transparent and tied at her tiny waist. The skirt was made out of thin black lace, while the hem was covered in ruffles and held together at the side, which featured a hip-high slit, showing off her toned legs and a sexy garter belt. She topped her look off with satin black pointy-toed pumps and layers of gorgeous gold necklaces and bracelets.

Meanwhile, Elle, stepped out on the carpet wearing a gorgeous strapless black gown completely covered in pink flowers. The bodice of the dress was a skintight corset which was completely see-through, featuring an underwire bra while the top was lined with huge floral embellishments. From the waist down, the gown flowed into a sheer maxi skirt with polka dot details, completely covered in floral organza and embroidery, revealing her high-waisted black underwear underneath. Elle topped her look off with a sleek, slicked-back low-bun parted in the middle and a bright red lip.

Aside from Rita and Elle, Nicole Kidman, 52, was also in attendance looking gorgeous in a bright yellow satin long-sleeve gown with crystal cutout embellishments. The turtleneck dress hugged Nicole’s petite frame perfectly, while a plunging slit in the back of the dress showed off her toned legs.

Victoria Beckham, 45, was also in attendance with her son Brooklyn, 20, and husband David, 44, as Victoria opted to wear a crisp white suit featuring a double-breasted blazer with nothing underneath, and fitted straight leg trousers. There were so many other fabulous looks on the red carpet which you can see when you click through the gallery above.