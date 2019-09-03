Porsha Williams Snuggles With Baby Pilar, 5 Mos., In Cutest Video Yet & Fans Gush Over Her ‘Chubby’ Cheeks

Porsha Williams took to Instagram on Sept. 3 to post an adorable video and multiple pics of her five-month-old daughter Pilar and fans can’t get over how cute the tot looks!

Porsha Williams, 38, gave us another post to help us swoon over her sweet baby girl, Pilar, on Sept. 3! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a video and pics to Instagram that show the tot looking incredibly cute in a pink onesie that read, “Be Magical” on the front and two matching pink bows in her hair. In the clip, Porsha can be seen looking like a proud mom as she smiles and holds her daughter and calls her by her nickname, PJ. The brunette beauty also posted a cute photo of her friend Shamea Morton‘s seven-month-old daughter, Shya and gave a funny mention of Pilar’s dad, Dennis McKinley, 42, who could be heard talking in the background of the video, in her caption for the post. “Me & Dem babies @pilarjhena @princessshya ❤️❤️ Nobody: Dennis: who’s toy is this ????? 😂,” the caption read.

It didn’t take long for fans to comment on Pilar’s cuteness once Porsha shared her post. “She’s adorable with her chubby cute cheeks.🍑🍑❤️,” one follower wrote. “She’s so cute!! I love chunky babies! Baby look a lot like the daddy,” another pointed out. “Look at those plump sweet rolls on Pilar. 😍🥰,” a third wrote.

Porsha is known for sharing many pics and videos of little Porsha and each one always gets a plethora of positive comments. On Aug. 26, she posted a different photo that showed Pilar in a hot pink onesie that had photos of fruit all over it, and on Aug. 19 she posted a photo of her wearing a striped one-piece with strawberry slippers.

We love seeing Porsha’s many posts of little Pilar. She’s growing up so fast and every photo seems more adorable than the one before!