‘KUWTK’: Kim Kardashian Confesses She Leaked Baby Psalm’s Surrogacy In Bonus Clip

In a bonus scene from ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, which was posted on Sept. 3, Kim Kardashian admits she’s the one who leaked her fourth child Psalm’s surrogacy when she was ‘drunk’ on Christmas Eve.

Kim Kardashian, 38, made a big confession during a memorable bonus scene on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The mom-of-four admitted the headline-making news of her fourth child Psalm‘s surrogacy came straight from the source, during a dinner outing with mom Kris Jenner, 63, sister Khloe Kardashian, 35, and Scott Disick, 36. In the scene, which was filmed before Psalm’s birth, Kim reflected on her confession after Scott asked her how the news got out.

“How is it that everybody found out about your surrogate, by the way?” Scott asked before Kim hesitated to answer. “Um…so…,” she started. “I got drunk on Christmas Eve and I told someone at Christmas Eve and I don’t remember who I told cause I was drunk.”

“Stop!” a surprised Scott said. “Multiple people?” “I think so,” Kim answered before Scott went on to ask her if she was upset. “No, cause, I mean it was my fault, that’s why I don’t drink,” she admitted. Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex also expressed his disbelief about Kim “having another kid running around”. “I’m so excited,” Kim enthused. “At first I was having such anxiety just because I’m gonna be the mom of four.” Scott couldn’t help but reply with a joke. “Look at your mom, she’s got 19 kids. She’s not stressed,” he said. “I want to kill myself,” Kris joked right back.

Despite the news of baby Psalm’s surrogacy getting out, Kim and husband Kanye West, 42, were still able to delight in the birth of their precious tot on May 10, 2019. The adorable boy joined siblings North West, 6, Saint West, 3, and last but not least, Chicago West, 1, who was also born via a surrogate.