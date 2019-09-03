Watch
Hollywood Life

‘KUWTK’: Kim Kardashian Confesses She Leaked Baby Psalm’s Surrogacy In Bonus Clip

Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick Kourtney Kardashian out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Jul 2019
Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick Kourtney Kardashian out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Jul 2019
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Nerano, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Makeup Mogul, Kylie Jenner and her rapper Boyfriend Travis Scott are spotted with their daughter Stormi while they enjoy lunch in Nerano, ahead of Kylie's 22nd birthday. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 10 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kylie Jenner flashes her toned tummy with Stormi on her hip one day after Met-Gala 2019, Travis Scott was right behind them while they head to the private airport. Pictured: Stormi Webster,Kylie Jenner,Travis Scott Ref: SPL5087329 070519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

In a bonus scene from ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, which was posted on Sept. 3, Kim Kardashian admits she’s the one who leaked her fourth child Psalm’s surrogacy when she was ‘drunk’ on Christmas Eve.

Kim Kardashian, 38, made a big confession during a memorable bonus scene on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The mom-of-four admitted the headline-making news of her fourth child Psalm‘s surrogacy came straight from the source, during a dinner outing with mom Kris Jenner, 63, sister Khloe Kardashian, 35, and Scott Disick, 36. In the scene, which was filmed before Psalm’s birth, Kim reflected on her confession after Scott asked her how the news got out.

“How is it that everybody found out about your surrogate, by the way?” Scott asked before Kim hesitated to answer. “Um…so…,” she started. “I got drunk on Christmas Eve and I told someone at Christmas Eve and I don’t remember who I told cause I was drunk.”

“Stop!” a surprised Scott said. “Multiple people?” “I think so,” Kim answered before Scott went on to ask her if she was upset. “No, cause, I mean it was my fault, that’s why I don’t drink,” she admitted. Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex also expressed his disbelief about Kim “having another kid running around”. “I’m so excited,” Kim enthused. “At first I was having such anxiety just because I’m gonna be the mom of four.” Scott couldn’t help but reply with a joke. “Look at your mom, she’s got 19 kids. She’s not stressed,” he said. “I want to kill myself,” Kris joked right back.

Despite the news of baby Psalm’s surrogacy getting out, Kim and husband Kanye West, 42, were still able to delight in the birth of their precious tot on May 10, 2019. The adorable boy joined siblings North West, 6, Saint West, 3, and last but not least, Chicago West, 1, who was also born via a surrogate.