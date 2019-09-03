Beyonce’s Colorist, Rita Hazan, Shares Fall Hair Color Trends & How You Can Get The Look

Colorist to the stars, Rita Hazan, whose clients include Beyonce & Jennifer Lopez, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, what the hottest fall hair color trends are & how you can get the look.

With summer officially over and the new fall season on its way, it’s time to give your hair a reboot, and luckily, celebrity colorist, Rita Hazan, whose clients include Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, what this season’s hottest hair color trends are and how you can completely revamp your look. Some of the most popular fall hair trends Rita has been seeing, are warm, natural-toned colors. “I like this because it is a smooth transition between summer and fall. I always tell my clients you do not need to go super dark and dramatic right away, as the beginning of fall is usually still pretty warm.” As for what hair colors to keep in mind, Rita said, Beachy golden blonde, a chocolate honey brown, and if you’re looking to achieve a red, it would be more of a chestnut or burgundy tone.” Other hair colors celebs have been loving this season, Rita admits, are, “Golden Brunette, Honey Highlights and Gingerbread Caramel.” Aside from new hues, the hairstyles Rita predicts will be everywhere this fall include, “The crimped wave, wet and wavy, and glossy strands.”

If you want to achieve one of these trending hair colors but don’t want to ruin your strands by going drastic, Rita suggests, “I recommend going to a colorist you trust to achieve the look you want and who knows your hair well. Again, as we near the end of the summer you can transition slowly. You can maintain the look through using the Rita Hazan Shine Gloss twice a week, and my newest upcoming product launching on Net-a-Porter September 9th, Shine Balm.”

As for how you can maintain your color without having to go to the salon so often, Rita suggested, “I spent four years making the original root concealer because I found that no matter where I went, people kept asking how they could avoid going to the salon as often for touch-ups. The Rita Hazan Root Concealer Spray is a simple way to quickly cover up any exposed roots or gray hairs on the go. It washes out so it’s not a permanent solution for skipping the salon, but, for a quick fix, there’s no better root concealer on the market.”

Even though summer is over, there are still tons of factors that can damage your hair as we transition into the new season. Rita advised, “Just as it’s important to maintain your color throughout the year, you need to be protecting your hair from breakage as well. The Rita Hazan Weekly Remedy Treatment is a two-step treatment that works instantly to repair damaged, color-treated hair from the inside out. If you have split ends, the Rita Hazan Triple Threat Split End Remedy can repair them in no time by using smart polymers to immediately seal broken hair and strengthen existing strands.”