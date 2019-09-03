‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood Denies Attacking BF Andrew With Machete In Reunion Sneak Peek

Amber Portwood slammed Andrew Glennon for being ‘insane’ in the sneak peak clip of the ‘Teen Mom OG’ renunion! She’s not happy that her boyfriend accused her of wielding a machete by him and their one-year-old son, James.

Amber Portwood, 29, is finally telling her side of the story after her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, accused the MTV star of coming after him and their son James, 1, with a machete on July 5. And boy, she was not happy. In a sneak peek clip for part two of the Teen Mom OG reunion show that’ll air on Tuesday night (Sept. 3), Amber asks Dr. Drew why she’d “jeopardize” her road to betterment following her early release from prison in 2013. “I literally opted out of drug court a long time ago to put myself in prison to help myself. Why would I jeopardize — you haven’t heard sh** from me since then,” Amber vents in the clip. WATCH IT HERE.

Indeed, Amber’s record had been clean until these latest accusations from Andrew. She was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in Dec. 2011, and therefore violated her probation after already being arrested on domestic battery charges in Dec. 2010 in connection to an incident with her ex, Gary Shirley. However, she served just 17 months out of a prison sentence that was originally set for five years! Recalling her earnest road to sobriety since then, Amber then takes aim at Andrew in the Teen Mom OG reunion teaser: “Haven’t gotten into trouble one time. But all of a sudden, I’m running after him and my kid with a machete? You’re insane.”

Amber was also accused of striking the machete “at and into a door” while Andrew “was standing directly on the other side of the door,” according to court documents that HollywoodLife obtained. Andrew had also claimed that Amber struck him in the neck with a shoe while holding their son during the reported fight. Amber didn’t deny the shoe-throwing incident, but claimed that it instead landed on his shoulder and that she “barely hit” him, according to a police report. Alas, Amber was still charged with domestic battery on July 5, and was then hit with three felonies — domestic battery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and domestic battery in the presence of a child — on July 9. On that same day, Andrew reportedly filed for sole custody of James.

In a separate sneak peek for part two of the reunion (above), you can see Amber admit that she wants to “get [her] side of the story out.” She finished on a cliffhanger, but now, we’re one clue closer to what the mother of two will reveal in the special episode tonight!