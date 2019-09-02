‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion: Tyler & Catelynn Relive Daughter Carly’s Emotional Adoption

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell relived moments from Carly’s adoption during the Sept. 2 ‘Teen Mom OG’ reunion special, when her parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis took the stage for the first time in a decade.

They’re back! After years away from the show, Brandon and Teresa Davis returned to Teen Mom OG for this season’s reunion special with Dr. Drew. Carly’s adoptive parents joined Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell on stage for an emotional reunion, during which Teresa revealed that it had been 10 years almost to the day since they all appeared on stage together, with then-baby Carly. And after she pointed it out, MTV showed some emotional footage, including when Tyler and Catelynn handed Carly to Brandon and Teresa just after she was born.

Catelynn, who has since had two more children with Tyler (daughters, Nova, 4, and Vaeda, 6 months), pointed out that their situation is unusual since most birth fathers don’t stay involved in open adoptions. Dr. Drew then asked Brandon and Teresa if they were surprised that Catelynn and Tyler are still together, to which Teresa said, “I mean, look at the clip, and if you go back to 16 and Pregnant, I mean, Catelynn and Tyler were … pretty tight and bonded … it’s not necessarily surprising.”

Tyler then opened up about still being a part of Carly’s life. He said, “Honestly the birth father thing … it’s very rare for birth fathers to stay involved … most the time the adoptive parents are dealing with just the birth mom — the birth father is just kind of whatever.”

Teresa also revealed that she and Brandon were surprised to find out that Catelynn and Tyler would be starring on an MTV reality show. “We did not see that one coming! Of all the adoption possible scenarios,” she said. So basically, their set up was unusual for everyone involved.

For the first time in a decade, Brandon and Theresa will take the stage with @CatelynnLowell and @TylerBaltierra on tomorrow night's #TeenMomOG Reunion.💕 pic.twitter.com/dZ7HC99Mf2 — We're on YouTube, baby! 👶: TeenMom (@TeenMom) September 1, 2019

And while Catelynn and Tyler have struggled with being respectful of Brandon and Teresa’s decision to keep their daughter and family out of the limelight, it’s something they’ve managed to do. And just a few months ago, they had another emotional reunion with Carly for her 10th birthday, during which Catelynn and Tyler gifted her with a scrapbook. Carly loved it and it’ll be something she can treasure for years to come.

Want more drama? Part 2 of the Teen Mom OG reunion special airs Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 8pm on MTV!