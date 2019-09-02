Miranda Lambert Gushes About Husband Brendan McLoughlin In Concert: ‘I’m Not In A Sad Time’

Miranda Lambert opened up to her fans in Atlantic City, NJ on Aug. 31 when she spoke on stage about how happy she is now that she found her husband Brendan McLoughlin’s love.

Miranda Lambert, 35, wants to shout her happiness from the roof tops! The singer took a moment on stage to gush about the cause of that happiness, her husband Brendan McLoughin, during her concert in Atlantic City, NJ on Aug. 31 and it was quite the moment for her fans. The blonde beauty, who was dressed in a black top with white stars and red fringe underneath the arms and denim shorts over black fishnet tights, was all smiles as she talked about her love in between songs. “Lucky for me, I’m not in a sad time anymore in my life,” she began before holding up her left hand and shouting, “Thank you to my sweet husband from Staten Island, by the way!” Brendan, who was standing on the side of the stage, then made a gesture acknowledging her words.

Miranda married the NYPD cop in Jan. and has seemed smitten ever since. After announcing their marriage via social media in Feb., she’s been sharing all kinds of pics and videos of moments with her handsome hubby. One of her most recent posts included an eye-catching vid of Brendan shirtless as he did yard work. She used the Aug. 26 post to promote her new song with Maren Morris and had a little fun in the caption. “‘Way Too Pretty For Prison‘ w/ @marenmorris out now! Speaking of pretty…house husband shirtless promo volume 2. #lawnhavemercy #thatgrasstho #livinonthehedge #loveisallweedneed #ihadto,” it read.

Before she met and married Brendan, Miranda had a high-profile marriage to fellow country singer Blake Shelton, 43, who is now dating Gwen Stefani, 49. They split in 2015.

We’re wishing Miranda and Brendan a lot of continued happiness with each other now and in the future. It’s great to see Miranda looking and feeling so thrilled with her love!