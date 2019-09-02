‘L&HH: Hollywood’: Lyrica Joins A1 On Tour After He Admits To Cheating With Summer Bunni

Lyrica Anderson and A1 spent a few ‘romantic nights’ together after she found out he cheated on her, and now they may be heading for a full-on reconciliation.

Could Lyrica Anderson and A1 finally be putting his cheating scandal behind them? That’s the way it looked during the Sept. 2 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, when she agreed to join him on tour. Initially, she said she was only going to advance her career, but when they returned home for Jason Lee‘s showcase, A1 revealed that they had spent a few “romantic nights” together and Lyrica was starting to soften up to him again. He didn’t divulge any details about their “romantic nights” together, but based on the way they walked into the showcase, as a united front, we think it’s safe to assume that these two are heading for a full-on reconciliation.

“I’m sure everybody’s going to be so surprised to see A1 and I walk up hand-in-hand after everything we’ve been through, but at this point, we’re still figuring it out, so oh well,” Lyrica said, as she and A1 made their way into the venue. She then continued, “A1 and I just got back from doing our shows on the road, and I will say he was definitely trying to be an amazing husband, but it’s going to take a while for me to trust him again. One thing I do have to give to A1 is he’s very supportive of my career, and that’s the real reason that he’s here tonight — more so as my manager than my man.”

Then, A1 confessed, “Last week, I was looking at losing my wife, and to be honest, that scared the s*** out of me. I mess up sometimes, but I love Lyrica and I want to be with her. I’m glad that after a couple of romantic nights on the road, my wife’s starting to soften up, and forgive and forget.”

Like we said, it’s probably only a matter of time before these two put his cheating scandal behind them for good.

