Lala Kent Celebrates Turning 29 In Her ‘Birthday Suit’ On Vacation – Sexy Pic

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star posed completely nude in a super sexy pic by the stunning Cabo ocean!

Holy smokes! Lala Kent is celebrating 29 with her sexiest pic ever. The Vanderpump Rules star shared a nude snap, where she strategically covered her breasts and private bits using her arms and legs, on Monday, September 2. The aspiring musician posed on a balcony overlooking the gorgeous Cabo ocean in Mexico, as water splashed from an outdoor shower below. She placed one foot on the rock behind her as she gazed out into the blue water for a magazine-spread worthy photo.

“Celebrating my birthday in my birthday suit,” Lala wrote in the caption. “I’m thankful for my incredible fiancé, my beautiful family and friends, and my dad who is sending me love & blessings from above ♥️.” The photo shows off Lala’s incredibly fit body, including her toned legs, flat tummy, and sexy cleavage. Her golden tan glowed in the sunny 90 degree weather, which she’s had a chance to work on since arriving in Cabo on August 30. While it’s unclear who took the snap, Lala does refer to her fiancé Randall Emmett, 48, in the caption. Cabo is a special spot for Lala and Randall, who have been together three yers, as it’s where they got engaged last September. The couple plan to wed in April 2020.

Lala and Randall were joined by Scott Disick, 36, and his girlfriend Sofia Richie, 21, on the vacation, confirmed via a photo Randall posted of the foursome boarding a private plane on August 30. Sexy photos were aplenty on the trip, as Sofia shared a few of her own on Instagram September 1. Other pals in attendance include Lala’s Vanderpump Rules castmates Kate Maloney, Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark.

Sofia Richie loved Lala’s photo, commenting “Yes so gorrrg🔥🔥 HBD.” Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi posted, “🔥🔥🔥🔥” while Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Margaret Josephs wrote, “Happy birthday you hot Virgo🔥♍️🥂🍾💕💕💋👧🏼.” Her Vanderpump Rules co-stars also showed some love, including Brittany Cartwright who shared “Happy birthday beautiful ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥😍😍” and James Kennedy, who wished her a “Happy Birthday !!! 🎈”

Other than her birthday celebration, Lala has been keeping busy — James, who is a DJ, revealed that the duo are working on music together. In addition, Lala is planning her upcoming wedding to Randall, which is eight months away!