Kevin Hart: How He’s Coping After ‘Horrible’ Car Crash & Surgery For ‘Major Back Injuries’

Kevin Hart is feeling grateful for still being alive after the intense car accident he was involved in with friends over the weekend, and he’s now figuring out the next steps to take.

Kevin Hart, 40, is counting his lucky stars after walking away from a bad car wreck that could have killed him in the early hours of Sept. 1. The comedian reportedly suffered from a back injury as a result of the accident and is now trying to take it all in and figure out what he needs to do next.

“Kevin is resting and really appreciative that no one has died from this horrible crash,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It was as scary as one would think and he is looking to take this time and spend it with family and just get better. He is beat up but thankfully not in a life threatening situation.” Kevin underwent successful back surgery not too long after the crash and is expected to remain in the hospital for at least a couple of more days while he recovers, according to TMZ.

Kevin was in the vehicle, which was his, but he was not driving it at the time of the accident. A man named Jared Black was, and Jared’s fiancee Rebecca Broxterman was also a passenger. Jared and Rebecca were both pinned in the car after it veered off the road and although she didn’t suffer any major injuries, he had to be airlifted to UCLA Medical Center, where he’s recovering.

Despite the horrible circumstances, Kevin understands that it could have been much worse. “He truly believes it is a miracle that everyone is OK and he is not going to take this time for granted,” the source explained. “It is still all very fresh so he is resting and figuring out all details but just relaxing is the best way he is spending his time because he knows he is going to be feeling pretty awful for a little bit but he is happy that it wasn’t the alternative. In the next few days he will likely respond on how he is doing to fans but he is figuring out himself right now and everything else will fall into place.”

We’re sending our healing wishes to Kevin, Jared and Rebecca during this tough time.