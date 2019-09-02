Kanye West is being accused of eating his own earwax by some Twitter users after one user posted a video of him appearing to touch his ear and then his mouth while in a crowd at an event.

Kanye West, 42, had fans in a debate on Sept. 1 after a video was posted of him allegedly eating his own earwax! In a clip a user posted to Twitter, the rapper can be seen standing in a crowd of people at an unnamed event and at one point he puts his finger to the lower part of his inner ear and then to his mouth really quickly. “So I didn’t even notice but I got a video of @kanyewest eating his earwax,” the user who posted the video captioned it.

It didn’t take long for the video to go viral and for users to share their comments about whether or not the “Jesus Walks” creator was indeed trying out his ear’s goodies. Some commented their disgust at the alleged act while others insisted he was doing something else. One user posted a GIF that read, “Oh my God. I didn’t need to see that” while others posted GIFs that showed a person getting sick to their stomach.

Another fan defended Yeezy. “Cap he didn’t even dig in his ear he scratched his earlobe and took gum out his mouth,” the comment read. “Trying to get some seconds of fame. Scratched his ear and removed something from his mouth. Simple,” another wrote.

So I didn’t even notice but I got a video of @kanyewest eating his earwax 😂 pic.twitter.com/LZyungkpDJ — dad bod (@j0rgecastr0) September 1, 2019

Trying to get some seconds of fame. Scratched his ear and removed something from his mouth. Simple. — mokojumbi (@mokojumbi) September 2, 2019

Kanye hasn’t responded to the earwax drama yet but since he’s in the public eye and is probably used to criticism by now, he may not. At the end of the video in question, a woman standing next to him, who appears to be his wife Kim Kardashian, 38, gives him a nice and sweet kiss on the cheek, so we guess she wasn’t bothered by the potential earwax mouthful!